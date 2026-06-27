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Home / World News / Pak emerged as 'peacemaker' after mediating Iran-US deal: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pak emerged as 'peacemaker' after mediating Iran-US deal: PM Shehbaz Sharif

The US and Iran have agreed on a roadmap aimed at reaching a final agreement within 60 days after talks mediated by Qatar and Pakistan, held in Switzerland last week

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Islamabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistan has emerged as a "peacemaker" in the world after its efforts for peace in West Asia culminated in the signing of an agreement between the US and Iran.

The US and Iran have agreed on a roadmap aimed at reaching a final agreement within 60 days after talks mediated by Qatar and Pakistan, held in Switzerland last week.

The high-level talks were held under the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed by the US and Iran on June 18.

Addressing the passing out parade of cadets at the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi, Sharif said that the recent trip of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was an acknowledgement of Pakistan's important role in promoting peace in the region.

 

Sharif said that Pakistan was navigating conflicts and multi-faceted security challenges, marked by a dangerous combination of international and internal threats.

He also accused India of using "proxies" to undermine the stability in Pakistan,without providing any evidence in support of his allegations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Shehbaz Sharif US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Pakistan

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First Published: Jun 27 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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