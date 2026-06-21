Sunday, June 21, 2026 | 07:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Pak PM Sharif, Army Chief Munir leave for Switzerland for US-Iran talks

Pak PM Sharif, Army Chief Munir leave for Switzerland for US-Iran talks

The talks are aimed at adding key details to the preliminary accord to halt the nearly four-month war between the US and Iran signed earlier this week

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2026 | 7:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and its Army Chief Asim Munir left for Switzerland early Sunday to participate in the technical-level talks between the US and Iran.

As a follow-up to the signing of the Islamabad MoU, technical-level talks will be held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on Sunday, according to the prime minister's office.

"The prime minister, along with a high-level delegation, has departed from Islamabad for Switzerland," the PMO said in its statement issued after midnight.

It added that Prime Minister Sharif and Field Marshal Munir will participate in these talks.

Earlier, Pakistan had announced that the talks would be held in Switzerland after they were postponed on Friday.

 

Also Read

Strait of Hormuz, vessel, oil tanker

US disputes Iran's Hormuz closure claims ahead of talks in Switzerland

US Vice President JD Vance

Iran negotiators, Vance head for Switzerland as Lebanon fighting continues

Donald Trump

US to charge tolls in Hormuz if Iran deal not reached in 60 days: Trump

US, Iran, talks

Iran resumes crude exports from Kharg Island after US lifts blockade

ship, vessel, tanker, Hormuz

Three India-flagged oil tankers cross Hormuz with 94 crew onboard

The talks are aimed at adding key details to the preliminary accord to halt the nearly four-month war between the US and Iran signed earlier this week by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

US Vice President J D Vance was initially supposed to hold a first round of talks with senior Iranian officials on Friday at a mountainside resort in the tiny Swiss village of Obburgen, but his Iranian counterparts cancelled their plans to attend because of escalating fighting between Israel and Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

But negotiators for the US and Qatar, with help from Iran, worked out an agreement between Israel and Hezbollah to tamp down the active hostilities, according to US and regional officials who were not authorised to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Iran's state media later announced on Saturday that its top officials would travel to Switzerland.

Vance left for Switzerland on Saturday evening, just as Iranian state TV posted a video showing Iran's negotiators arriving there.

They are led by parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf and include  Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and central bank and oil officials, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

trumo, meloni, G7 summit

Meloni's spat with Trump signals willingness to risk a larger fight

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France

Trump deepens dustup with Italy's Meloni over disputed photo from G7 summit

US Vice President JD Vance

Peace talks with Iran on track; Witkoff, Kushner in Switzerland: Vance

US sanctions on Iran, Trump Economic Fury campaign, Iran oil exports China, US Iran economic pressure, Strait of Hormuz crisis

US-Iran talks due Sunday, but Tehran closes Hormuz over Israeli strikes

Vessels remain anchored off Port Sultan Qaboos, on June 20.

US-Iran nuclear talks delayed as Israel-Hezbollah clashes intensify

Topics : West Asia Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions Pakistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 21 2026 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRIL AGM Live UpdatesEPF Interest RateGold and Silver Rate TodayONGC Oil Reserve Plan Ebola OutbreakRIL AGM UpdatesNPS Audit RulesOTT Releases This Week