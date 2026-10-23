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Home / World News / Pak refused to accept bodies of its own soldiers in Kargil war: India at UN

Pak refused to accept bodies of its own soldiers in Kargil war: India at UN

India's UN representative recalled that the Indian Army buried Pakistani soldiers with military honours in 1999 after Pakistan refused to acknowledge their involvement in the Kargil war

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Mangalanandan said that as per the report, all discrimination and wrong practices during Covid-19 supposedly took place only in the Global South | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India United Nations
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2026 | 1:37 PM IST

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India slammed Pakistan at the UN, reminding the country that it did not even accept the bodies of its own soldiers killed in combat in the 1999 Kargil war but speaks about faith, religious freedom and burials.

The interim report of the Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion and belief, Nazila Ghanea, said that "Reports of systemic denial of funeral rights in the context of individuals killed in security operations in Jammu and Kashmir, India, including denial of return of bodies to families and remote and secret burials, disproportionately affecting Muslims and notably inconsistent with their practices, raise serious concerns." Responding to the report, First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of India to the UN Bhavika Mangalanandan said here on Thursday, "It is deeply ironic that a State that did not even accept the bodies of its own soldiers who were killed in combat in 1999 in Kargil unabashedly speaks with fervour on faith, religious freedom, and burials." Indian Army recovered bodies of Pakistani soldiers who died in the Kargil War and provided them with burials after Pakistan refused to acknowledge the involvement of Pakistan Army personnel in the war.

 

Addressing the interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion and belief on the topic of funeral rights in exceptional circumstances, Mangalanandan reminded Pakistan that it was the Indian Army that buried several Pakistani soldiers with military honours and in accordance with Islamic rights.

"Pakistan's deep obsession with what is happening in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir should be actually directed at the developments that are underway in the parts of Jammu and Kashmir under its illegal occupation, such as Rawalakot," she said, adding that in Pakistan, a number of minorities are shrinking; their rights regularly abused.

"A State that cannot ensure the safety of its own minorities has no standing to lecture India," she said.

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Minorities in Pakistan make up approximately 4 per cent of the total population, comprising mainly Hindus, Christians, and Sikhs.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) in its seventh annual report, titled "Sanctuary Denied: Freedom of Religion or Belief in 2025/26", released last week, said minorities in Pakistan continue to face violations of fundamental rights, misuse of blasphemy laws, forced marriages and conversions, and discriminatory practices.

Mangalanandan added that burial rights for terrorists are being justified by indicating that States may restrict funeral rights of terrorists, but only within legal limits.

"Legal limits should be determined in accordance with the principles of sovereign rights. A terrorist not only kills innocent people but damages the psyche of a nation," she said, adding that the report's fervent advocacy for the rights of terrorists, who violate the most sacred right of humans - the right to life - does not similarly extend to the victims of terrorism.

"The report goes back half a decade to find references to my country. It fails when it comes to grave violations committed recently in our region and in the developed world," she said.

Mangalanandan said that as per the report, all discrimination and wrong practices during Covid-19 supposedly took place only in the Global South.

"What benefit does the report derive by not mentioning similar tragic situations in the developed world? Deriving political mileage out of people's pain and loss should not be a topic that SRs (Special Rapporteurs) should base their relevance on," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Pakistan India Pakistan relations India-Pakistan conflict Kargil war

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First Published: Oct 23 2026 | 1:36 PM IST