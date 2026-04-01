Pakistan, Afghan Taliban resume talks in China as Beijing seeks ceasefire
Representatives from both countries are meeting in Urumqi, in northern China. The talks are aimed at ending current fighting
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Pakistan and Afghanistan's Taliban governments have resumed talks in China, which is mediating between the two sides to broker a durable ceasefire after more than a month of fighting, two Pakistani officials said Wednesday.
A third person who is in a position to know about China's mediation efforts said the talks were aimed at ending the current fighting.
Representatives from both countries are meeting in Urumqi, in northern China, the officials told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the media.
China has not commented.
Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs neither confirmed nor denied the latest development.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 2:35 PM IST