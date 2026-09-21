Pakistan bombs Afghan 'militant hideouts', Kabul reports civilian deaths

Pakistani fighter jets carried out airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan on Monday (local time), targeting what Pakistani security officials described as "militant hideouts". Pakistan said 28 suspected "militants" were killed in the strikes, while Afghan authorities said three civilians died and four others were injured, Associated Press reported.

The strikes took place in Kunar and Paktika provinces, close to the Pakistan border, The Washington Post reported.

Pakistan targets suspected militant hideouts

The strikes followed two deadly attacks on Pakistani security forces in recent days. Islamabad has blamed militant groups operating from Afghanistan for a series of attacks in Pakistan.

On Sunday, six Pakistani security personnel, including two army officers, were killed in a gun battle with militants in Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, near the Afghan border, the report by The Washington Post said.

The latest strikes also came after a deadly attack in Kohat on Friday. A suicide bomber targeted a mosque inside a police compound, while gunmen entered nearby offices. The ensuing gun battle lasted about 20 hours. At least 21 people, mostly police officers, were killed and more than 100 were injured, according to Pakistani officials cited by The Washington Post.

Kabul says civilians killed in strikes

Afghanistan's Taliban government condemned the Pakistani strikes and said they hit civilian areas.

The news report quoted Afghan deputy government spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat as saying that the attacks took place around 3 am in Nurgal district of Kunar and Barmal district of Paktika. According to preliminary information cited by Fitrat, a house belonging to a villager, Noor Ahmad, in Pathan village in Nurgal was destroyed. Ahmad and two members of his family were killed, while four other relatives were injured.

Fitrat said strikes in the Rakhah and Tor Kundi areas of Barmal damaged a shop and an empty house but caused no casualties.

Taliban government spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid also condemned the strikes. “We condemn this aggression and oppression, regarding it as a repetition of such crimes. Pakistani military circles have once again committed such a crime to divert attention from their country’s security failures,” he wrote in a post on X.

Mujahid said Afghanistan would respond to the strikes. Afghan authorities have repeatedly rejected Pakistan's allegations that militant groups use Afghan territory to plan and launch attacks inside Pakistan.

Pakistan warns of action against militants

Pakistan had warned on Saturday that it could target militant groups inside Afghanistan following the recent attacks. “Pakistan has both the will and the capability to eliminate terrorist threats wherever they are,” the country's Information Ministry said.

The ministry called on Kabul to take “credible, verifiable and sustained measures” against what Pakistan describes as militant sanctuaries, recruitment networks and training facilities in Afghanistan, the report said.

The latest strikes come amid continuing cross-border military action between Pakistan and Afghanistan this year. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) documented 399 civilian casualties -- 57 killed and 342 injured -- from cross-border armed violence between April and June 2026. It said airstrikes and ground engagements were the main causes of civilian harm.

(With agency inputs)