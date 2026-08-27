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Home / World News / Pakistan and Kuwait sign agreement to enhance defence cooperation

Pakistan and Kuwait sign agreement to enhance defence cooperation

Pakistan and Kuwait on Thursday signed an agreement to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation, including in areas such as training, capacity building and border management.

Pakistan Army

Pakistan Army | Photo: Twitter (@OfficialDGISPR)

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 10:46 PM IST

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Pakistan and Kuwait on Thursday signed an agreement to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation, including in areas such as training, capacity building and border management.

The 'Protocol Agreement-2026' was signed during a meeting between Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and a high-level Kuwaiti delegation led by Defence Minister Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al-Sabah at the Ministry of Defence in Rawalpindi.

The delegation was accompanied by Kuwait Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces Lt Gen Khalid Al-Shriaan.

According to an official statement, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, with particular focus on bilateral defence relations, security cooperation and further strengthening defence ties.

 

The new agreement significantly enhances the existing military cooperation framework established under the 'Defence Cooperation Agreement-2023', it said.

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"Under the new agreement, the Armed Forces of Pakistan will extend assistance to the Armed Forces of Kuwait in diverse fields, including training, capacity building, border management and other mutually agreed areas of defence collaboration," it said.

The agreement reflects the deep trust, mutual respect and shared strategic interests underpinning the longstanding defence relationship between the two brotherly countries, the statement said.

The Pakistan Army, in a separate statement, said the Kuwaiti delegation also met Field Marshal Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, regional security and bilateral defence cooperation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Pakistan Kuwait International News

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 10:46 PM IST