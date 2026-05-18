Pakistan conveys revised Iranian peace proposal to US amid fragile truce

Peace mediator Pakistan has shared with the United States (US) a revised proposal from Iran to end the war in West Asia, a Pakistani source told Reuters on Monday, warning that the sides “don’t have much time” to narrow their differences.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei later confirmed that Tehran’s views had been “conveyed to the American side through Pakistan” but gave no details.

A fragile ceasefire is in place after six weeks of war that followed US-Israeli air strikes on Iran, but talks mediated by Pakistan have stalled and US President Donald Trump has said the ceasefire is “on life support”.

The Pakistani source gave no details of the revised proposal. Asked if it would take time to close gaps, the source said the sides “keep changing their goalposts” and added: “We don’t have much time.”

Washington has urged Tehran to dismantle its nuclear programme and lift an effective blockade on the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has demanded compensation for war damage, an end to a US blockade of Iranian ports and a halt to fighting on all fronts, including in Lebanon, where Israel is battling the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social at the weekend that “the Clock is Ticking” for Iran, adding that “they better get moving. FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!”

Trump is expected to meet top national security advisers on Tuesday to discuss options for resuming military action, Axios reported.

Issues holding up negotiations also include Iran’s nuclear ambitions. The US and other major powers want to ensure that Iran cannot develop nuclear weapons. Tehran denies trying to do so, and also wants compensation for war damage, a guarantee that there will be no further attacks, and resumption of Iranian oil sales.

Baghaei said Tehran was prepared for all scenarios. “As for their threats, rest assured that we are fully aware of how to respond appropriately to even the smallest mistake from the opposing side,” he told a televised weekly press conference.

New body to control Hormuz

Iran’s top security body announced on Monday the formation of a new body to manage the Strait of Hormuz.

On its official X account, the Supreme National Security Council shared a post for the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), saying it would provide “real-time updates on the #Hormuz Strait operations and latest developments”.