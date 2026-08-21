Pak ex-PM Imran Khan sent back to jail after SC-ordered hospital checkup

Khan, a former cricketer, was shifted to Shifa International Hospital earlier on Friday after the top court ordered the same for the treatment of the former PM’s health problems, including an eye condition.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder was examined by a six-member team of doctors after being taken to the hospital, Pakistan’s Geo News reported.

He was shifted back to Adiala prison in Rawalpindi after doctors determined that it was safe for him to remain in custody, the report added, quoting jail sources.

Khan was brought to the hospital under heavy security, with security pickets set up on roads leading to the facility and around 800 personnel deployed in and around the premises following a security audit of the building, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported.

The political leader has been jailed since August 2023 following convictions in corruption-related cases, most notably in the Al-Qadir Trust and Toshakhana cases.

Why did the Supreme Court order Khan’s transfer to hospital?

The court directed the Pakistani government to shift Khan to Shifa International Hospital within two days for examination and treatment by a multidisciplinary medical board. The court further ordered that Khan’s personal physician and sister be allowed to remain involved in his care. At the same time, authorities were directed to facilitate weekly family meetings and twice-weekly telephone calls with his sons.

The SC also asked for the leader’s complete medical record since his arrest and details of cases in which he is accused, is under trial, or has been convicted.

The next hearing date is set for September 16.