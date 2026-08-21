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Home / World News / Pak ex-PM Imran Khan sent back to jail after SC-ordered hospital checkup

Pak ex-PM Imran Khan sent back to jail after SC-ordered hospital checkup

Imran Khan was shifted to Shifa International Hospital early Friday after Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered the same for the treatment of the former PM's health problems

Former Pakistan cricket captain Imran Khan

Imran Khan was brought to a hospital in Islamabad under heavy security, with security pickets set up on roads leading to the facility and around 800 personnel deployed in and around the premises.

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

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Hours after former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was shifted to a hospital in Islamabad following the country’s Supreme Court order, the political leader was moved back to jail after a comprehensive medical checkup, Pakistani media reports said on Friday.
 
Khan, a former cricketer, was shifted to Shifa International Hospital earlier on Friday after the top court ordered the same for the treatment of the former PM’s health problems, including an eye condition.
 
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder was examined by a six-member team of doctors after being taken to the hospital, Pakistan’s Geo News reported.
 
He was shifted back to Adiala prison in Rawalpindi after doctors determined that it was safe for him to remain in custody, the report added, quoting jail sources.
 
 
Khan was brought to the hospital under heavy security, with security pickets set up on roads leading to the facility and around 800 personnel deployed in and around the premises following a security audit of the building, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported.

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The political leader has been jailed since August 2023 following convictions in corruption-related cases, most notably in the Al-Qadir Trust and Toshakhana cases.
 

Why did the Supreme Court order Khan’s transfer to hospital?

 
The country’s top court earlier this week ordered Khan’s transfer to a hospital concerning the leader’s medical examination, treatment and access to family and doctors.
 
The court directed the Pakistani government to shift Khan to Shifa International Hospital within two days for examination and treatment by a multidisciplinary medical board. The court further ordered that Khan’s personal physician and sister be allowed to remain involved in his care. At the same time, authorities were directed to facilitate weekly family meetings and twice-weekly telephone calls with his sons.
 
The SC also asked for the leader’s complete medical record since his arrest and details of cases in which he is accused, is under trial, or has been convicted.
 
The next hearing date is set for September 16.
 

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Topics : Imran Khan Pakistan Pakistan Supreme Court BS Web Reports

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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 9:48 AM IST