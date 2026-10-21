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Home / World News / Pakistan, Maldives sign 20 MoUs to boost defence, maritime security ties

Pakistan, Maldives sign 20 MoUs to boost defence, maritime security ties

Pakistan and the Maldives signed 20 MoUs covering defence, maritime security, AI and trade during President Mohamed Muizzu's visit to Islamabad, marking 60 years of diplomatic relations.

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu visited Pakistan as the two countries signed 20 MoUs covering defence, maritime security, AI and other areas of bilateral cooperation. | Image : X( @CMShehbaz)

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu visited Pakistan as the two countries signed 20 MoUs covering defence, maritime security, AI and other areas of bilateral cooperation. | Image : X( @CMShehbaz)

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2026 | 11:11 PM IST

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Pakistan and the Maldives on Wednesday signed 20 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to strengthen cooperation in various fields, including defence, maritime security, and artificial intelligence (AI).
 
The agreements were inked during the visit of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, who arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday on a three-day visit at the invitation of PM Shehbaz Sharif.
 
Muizzu’s visit is the first by a Maldivian president in 11 years, and coincides with the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic relations established between the two countries in 1966.
 
The MoUs pertained to defence cooperation, maritime security, cooperation in the fields of information technology, cybersecurity and AI.
 
The MoUs also include combating illicit trafficking and narcotics, social protection, health and cooperation between the food regulatory authorities, recruitment of health professionals, promotion of vocational training, and youth and sports development.
 
 
Separate pacts on cooperation in agriculture, trade, fisheries, environment, and education were also signed.

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Topics : Pakistan Maldives diplomacy maritime security

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First Published: Oct 21 2026 | 11:11 PM IST