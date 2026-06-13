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Home / World News / Pakistan says US-Iran peace deal signing expected within 24 hours

Pakistan says US-Iran peace deal signing expected within 24 hours

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says final text has been reached; technical-level talks are expected next week

Donald Trump, Trump, Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir

US President Donald Trump with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir (File Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that the United States and Iran had agreed to a framework for a peace deal that would end the months-long conflict in the Middle East.
 
Sharif, in a post on X, said the final text of the deal had been reached. Pakistan is now preparing for an electronic signing expected within the next 24 hours, followed by technical-level talks next week, he added.
 
"We would like to thank United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran for their ongoing commitment during the negotiations, and we extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in the region for their support. We are confident that this historic peace deal will form a strong foundation for lasting peace," Sharif said. 

Sharif's announcement follows months of Pakistani efforts to position Islamabad as a mediator between the US and Iran.

 
Business Standard had earlier reported that Pakistan-brokered talks in Islamabad had brought the two sides into direct, high-level engagement. The talks were seen as an attempt to move beyond temporary de-escalation towards a wider framework.
 
Pakistan had also earlier claimed a role in securing a temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran, placing Sharif's latest statement within a longer diplomatic effort by Islamabad to manage the crisis. 
(With inputs from agencies)
 

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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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