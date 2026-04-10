Pakistan West Asia talks: No official word on arrival of US, Iran delegates

Uncertainty shrouded the US-Iran dialogue, as there was no official word about the arrival of delegates on Friday, the day set for the start of talks between the two warring sides, even as Pakistan waived visa requirements for journalists and officials attending talks.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while announcing a two-week ceasefire on Wednesday, had stated that the two countries would hold talks in Islamabad on April 10. He had tagged presidents of the United States and Iran and other officials in his statement on X.

Iran's ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amir Moghadam in a statement confirmed that a 10-member Iran delegation would arrive in Islamabad.

"Despite skepticism of Iranian public opinion due to repeated ceasefire violations by the Israeli regime to sabotage the diplomatic initiative, invited by Hon PM Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian delegation arrives tonight in Islamabad for serious talks based on 10 points proposed by Iran," he said on X on Thursday.

Hours later, he deleted the statement amidst the deteriorating situation in Lebanon, which was subjected to aerial attacks by Israel, calling it a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Iran's president also, in a tweet, cast doubts over the process of talks if Israel continued its policy of attacks on Lebanon.

Officials have not provided any timeline for the arrival of delegates due to security reasons, adding to the mystery as the day of the dialogue has arrived, but not the parties involved in the conflict.

Despite uncertainty, Pakistan was geared up to host the two sides.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, on Friday, announced "Visa on Arrival" for delegates and journalists travelling to Pakistan for talks.

"Pakistan welcomes all delegates including journalists from participating nations, traveling in relation to Islamabad Talks 2026. To this end, all airlines are requested to permit boarding to all such individuals without Visa. Immigration authorities in Pakistan will issue them Visa on Arrival," Dar posted on social media Friday morning.

A thick security blanket covered the capital, Islamabad, which was on 'red alert' ahead of talks.

Officials said that more than 10,000 police and security personnel have been deployed to ensure multi-layered security for the visiting delegates. Police and paramilitary Rangers personnel were deployed and are being helped by the army.

The Red Zone housing key buildings are being protected by the army and the Rangers, which was open at one place through the Margalla Road, and only authorised officials and residents would be allowed to go through it.

The upcoming negotiations are being closely watched globally, as their success or failure could have far-reaching implications for West Asia's security, global energy markets, and international diplomacy.