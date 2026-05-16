Pentagon halts deployments to Poland, Germany to reduce troops in Europe

The Pentagon is drawing down thousands of troops in Europe by cancelling deployments to Poland and Germany as opposed to yanking forces already stationed there, US officials say, as President Donald Trump has tussled with allies over the Iran war and called for changes.

Several US officials confirmed that 4,000 troops from the Army's 2nd Armoured Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division were no longer en route to Poland this week.

The Trump administration had previously said it was cutting US forces only in Germany, and the decision spurred questions and criticism in both Warsaw and Washington.

Two officials told The Associated Press that the deployments were canceled after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signed a memo directing the Joint Chiefs of Staff to move a brigade combat team out of Europe. One of them said the choice of which unit was left to military leaders.

Besides the Army combat team based in Fort Hood, Texas, the memo also led to the cancellation of an upcoming deployment to Germany of a battalion trained in firing long-range rockets and missiles, according to the two officials, who like the others spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military operations.

Three US officials said the changes were part of an effort to comply with a presidential order issued at the beginning of May to reduce the number of troops in Europe by about 5,000.

The reasoning does not appear to have been well communicated because others based in Europe said they did not know if the halted deployment to Poland was part of the previously announced reduction.

Trump and the Pentagon have said in recent weeks that they were cutting at least 5,000 troops to Germany after Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the US was being "humiliated" by the Iranian leadership and criticized Washington's lack of strategy in the war.

The drawdown reflects a growing rift between the administration and traditional European allies, with the US leader repeatedly criticising fellow Nato members for a lack of support for the Iran war.

Polish officials on Friday insisted that the US withdrawal was not targeted directly at Poland but was a consequence of Trump's decision to reduce the number of troops in Germany.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he "received assurances" that the decision was of a logistical nature and said it does not directly impact deterrence capabilities and Poland's security.