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Pentagon releases UFO files, says public can draw its own conclusions

Experts have urged caution, warning that UAP videos are often misinterpreted, mischaracterised

(Left) Actual site photo with FBI lab rendered graphic overlay depicting corroborating eyewitness reports from September 2023 of an apparent ellipsoid bronze metallic object materialising out of a bright light in the sky; and US Indo-Pacific Command

(Left) Actual site photo with FBI lab rendered graphic overlay depicting corroborating eyewitness reports from September 2023; and US Indo-Pacific Command reported UAP that resembles a football-shaped body near Japan Photos: War.gov

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 11:06 PM IST

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The Pentagon has begun releasing new files on UFOs, saying members of the public can draw their own conclusions on “unidentified anomalous phenomena.” Besides the Pentagon, the effort is led by the White House, the director of national intelligence, the Energy Department, Nasa and the FBI.
 
The Pentagon said on Friday in a post on X that while past administrations sought to discredit or dissuade the American people, President Donald Trump “is focused on providing maximum transparency to the public, who can ultimately make up their own minds about the information contained in these files.” 
 
The Pentagon says additional documents will be released on a rolling basis.
 
 
Trump has been teasing the announcement since February. He had previously released records related to the assassinations of President John F Kennedy, Sen Robert F Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr that revealed little beyond what was already known.
 
The Pentagon has been working on declassifying documents related to UFOs for years, and Congress created an office in 2022 to declassify material. Its 2024 debut report revealed hundreds of new UAP incidents but found no evidence that the US government had ever confirmed a sighting of alien technology.

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Congress ordered the Pentagon to begin releasing decades of files on UFO sightings in 2022 as some members of the military shared encounters with unexplained aircraft.
 
A small group of Republicans in Congress has pressed for further transparency, accusing the Pentagon of holding documents back. A March letter from Rep Anna Paulina Luna demanded 46 UAP videos identified by whistleblowers.
 
Experts have urged caution around the release of the files, warning that UAP videos are often misinterpreted and mischaracterised by those unfamiliar with advanced military technology.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 11:06 PM IST

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