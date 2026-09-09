Philippines Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro has called out Philippines Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro has called out China for “coercion, bullying and aggression” after a note defending Beijing’s position on the South China Sea was handed to him while he was speaking at a defence forum in Seoul.

The unexpected intervention came as Teodoro was discussing maritime security and the importance of following international law at the Seoul Defence Dialogue on Tuesday. He read the note aloud before challenging China’s rejection of a key international ruling on the disputed waters.

Chinese note interrupts Teodoro’s remarks

The note was reportedly passed to a forum staff member by a Chinese military attaché based at the Chinese Embassy in Seoul, who then asked that it be given to Teodoro.

The staff member apparently mistook it for a message from the Philippine delegation and handed it to Teodoro while he was speaking.

Teodoro paused his remarks and told the audience that he believed the note had come from China before reading its contents. The message said Beijing’s position on the South China Sea arbitration was “clear, consistent and firm” and argued that the arbitration violated fundamental principles of international law.

The Philippine defence chief then questioned the timing and manner in which the message had been delivered.

Teodoro hits back at China

Teodoro was particularly critical of Beijing’s rejection of a 2016 arbitration ruling concerning competing claims in the South China Sea.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague issued the 2016 ruling under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), rejecting China’s claim to historic rights over resources within areas of the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone. China has rejected the ruling and continues to dispute its validity.

Teodoro responded to the Chinese note by questioning how Beijing could reject the ruling. He also accused China of showing disrespect towards international law, South Korea as the host country, and other delegates attending the forum.

South China Sea tensions remain high

The incident comes amid continuing tensions between Manila and Beijing over disputed areas of the South China Sea.

The Philippines has repeatedly accused Chinese vessels of interfering with its maritime activities, while Beijing maintains its broad territorial claims over much of the strategically important waterway.

Teodoro said the Philippines would continue to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty while upholding international maritime law.

He also said he would keep the note as a “memento” of what he described as China’s desperate and ineffective position before an international audience.

(With inputs from agencies)