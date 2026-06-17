Pizza Hut sold to LongRange Capital and Yum China for $2.7 billion

Pizza Hut owner Yum Brands on Tuesday announced it will sell the pizza chain to private equity firm LongRange Capital and Yum China in two deals valuing the business at about $2.7 billion.

Under the agreement, LongRange Capital will acquire Pizza Hut's operations outside mainland China for roughly $1.5 billion. Meanwhile, Pizza Hut's mainland China business has been excluded from the transaction. Yum China, which already operates the brand in the country under a franchise arrangement, will acquire the remaining rights for the franchise for about $1.2 billion.

“These transactions enable Yum! to be a more focused company that continues to leverage scale, technology and talent to accelerate our raising the B.A.R. priorities and deliver sustained value for our stakeholders,” Yum Brands CEO Chris Turner said in a media release.

“Under LongRange and Yum China, Pizza Hut will be well positioned for future growth with ownership that brings deep expertise in the restaurant industry. Pizza Hut is one of the most iconic restaurant brands in the world, and we are proud of the important role it has played in Yum!’s history. Pizza Hut was built by the passion and dedication of our team members, employees and franchisees, and we’re excited for the next chapter.”

What does the deal mean for Pizza Hut?

While Pizza Hut international operations are currently owned by Yum Brands and soon will be handed over to LongRange Capital, in India, the franchise is owned and operated by Devyani International.

Yum Brands’ leadership team and board determined in November last year that selling Pizza Hut would provide “the strongest path” to maximise shareholder value and give the pizza chain an ownership structure “tailored to its distinct markets, competitive strengths and long-term priorities,” the company said on Tuesday.

It said transferring ownership to buyers who better align with Pizza Hut's market-specific needs would also support the brand's long-term growth ambitions.

US-based Yum Brands expects the transaction to generate approximately $2.3 billion in net proceeds after taxes, closing adjustments and transaction-related fees, excluding any potential earn-out payments. Yum Brands also expects to incur one-time separation costs of around $85 million through the remainder of 2026.