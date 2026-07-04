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Home / World News / PM Modi greets Trump, people of US on 250th anniversary of independence

PM Modi greets Trump, people of US on 250th anniversary of independence

PM Modi said the shared belief of India and the US in democracy and the rule of law, and the limitless potential of "our people make our friendship a force for global good"

Modi Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (File Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2026 | 9:07 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted President Donald Trump and the people of the United States on the 250th anniversary of America's independence and said the two countries' shared belief in democracy and the rule of law, and the limitless potential of their people make the friendship a force for global good.

Modi asserted that India and the United States share more than a strategic partnership.

"On behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, I extend my warmest congratulations to President Trump and the people of the United States on the historic 250th anniversary of your Independence," the prime minster said in a post on X.

 

He said the shared belief of India and the US in democracy and the rule of law, and the limitless potential of "our people make our friendship a force for global good".

"May the next 250 years bring even greater prosperity, peace and progress for America and take the India-US partnership to new heights," he said.

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Trump ushered in the 250th anniversary of American independence on Friday.

The signing of the Declaration of Independence, one of history's most-celebrated articulations of democratic ambitions, is being marked in myriad ways.

Set to take a central role in the festivities, Trump plans to speak at the National Mall in Washington ahead of what is being billed as a historically-enormous fireworks show that will rain down over the US capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Donald Trump United States

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First Published: Jul 04 2026 | 9:07 PM IST

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