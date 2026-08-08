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Home / World News / PM Modi speaks to JD Vance, discusses ways to deepen India-US ties

PM Modi speaks to JD Vance, discusses ways to deepen India-US ties

PM Modi also congratulated Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, on the birth of their son and extended his wishes to the family

Narendra Modi, J D Vance, JD Vance, Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with American Vice President J D Vance (File Photo: X@narendramodi)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 11:39 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to US Vice President JD Vance over the phone and discussed ways to strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.
 
Modi also congratulated Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, on the birth of their son and extended his wishes to the family.
 
“Received a phone call from US Vice President JD Vance. We discussed ways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership across key areas,” Modi said in a post on X.
 
“Warmly congratulated him and the Second Lady on the birth of their son and conveyed best wishes to the entire family,” he added.
 
 
The US side has not yet provided details of the conversation.

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FCRA concerns

The call came days after US Congressman Riley Moore raised concerns over proposed amendments to India's laws governing foreign donations received by non-governmental organisations (NGOs), trusts, educational institutions and religious organisations.
 
Moore alleged that the proposed changes could allow the Indian government to take control of churches and religious charities. He described the move as a “clear attack against Christians” and warned that it could affect India-US ties.
 
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said the proposed FCRA changes were an internal legislative matter for India. It also said several countries, including the US, have laws regulating foreign funding.

Defence and strategic cooperation

The call also comes as India and the US expand cooperation in defence and civil nuclear energy, along with work on artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies.
 
US Assistant Secretary of State S Paul Kapur said earlier last month that the two countries were expanding defence and civil nuclear cooperation, including the adoption of trusted AI and other technologies.
 
India and the US last year signed a framework for a major defence partnership aimed at strengthening interoperability across land, sea, air, space and cyberspace.
 
The call came days after Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a mutual defence pact amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
 
Vance's last publicly known phone call with Modi was in May 2025, during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. The prime minister later disclosed the conversation in the Lok Sabha.

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Topics : Narendra Modi United States US India relations

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 11:16 PM IST