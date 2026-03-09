Monday, March 09, 2026 | 09:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / PM Modi speaks to Nepal leaders Rabi Lamichhane, Balendra Shah

PM Modi speaks to Nepal leaders Rabi Lamichhane, Balendra Shah

In his telephonic conversations with the two leaders of Nepal, PM Modi said he was confident that with the joint endeavours, India-Nepal relations will scale new heights in the coming years

Narendra Modi, modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 9:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to leaders of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) of Nepal Rabi Lamichhane and Balendra Shah and congratulated them for their election victory and conveyed India's commitment to work with them for mutual prosperity, progress and well-being of the two countries.

In his telephonic conversations with the two leaders of Nepal, PM Modi said he was confident that with the joint endeavours, India-Nepal relations will scale new heights in the coming years.

"Had warm telephone conversations with Mr. Rabi Lamichhane, Chairman of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and Mr. Balendra Shah, Senior Leader of the RSP," he said in a post on 'X'.

 

The prime minister said he congratulated both leaders on their electoral victories and RSP's resounding success in the Nepal elections.

"Conveyed my best wishes for their forthcoming new Government and India's commitment to work with them for mutual prosperity, progress and well-being of our two countries," he said.

Also Read

Anthropic

Anthropic sues Trump administration over Pentagon 'supply chain risk' tag

Agriculture, farm sector, Crops

Farmers stage fresh protest in Delhi against India-US trade deal

arms guns army weapons

India emerges as world's second largest arms importer: SIPRI

Chabahar is an important component of the INSTC (PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The Iran quagmire

initial public offering, IPO, IPO Market

Rajputana Stainless IPO subscribed 30% on Day 1; QIB portion nearly full

The House of Representatives (HoR) in Nepal has a total of 275 seats. While 165 members are elected through the First Past The Post (FPTP) or direct voting system, 110 members are elected through proportional representation.

In the general elections, so far, the results for Nepal's 161 of the 165 seats have been declared under direct voting. The outcome on the remaining four seats is expected to be declared soon.

Under proportionate voting, the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has secured 4049,604 votes, followed by the NC at 13,60,281, the CPN-UML 1150,679, the NCP 591,940, the Shram Sanskriti Party 291,965, the Janata Samajwadi Party 1,16,463 and the Rastriya Parivartan Party 276,931.

With more than 40 lakh votes under the proportional representation system, the RSP is expected to secure at least 40 additional seats, taking its tally to around 164 seats in the 275-member House of Representatives, which is well above the 138 needed for a simple majority, political observers said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

donald trump, trump, crypto

Trump calls on Australia to give asylum to Iranian women's soccer team

The logo of the FATF (the Financial Action Task Force) is seen during a news conference after a plenary session at the OECD Headquarters in Paris

FATF adds Kuwait, Papua New Guinea to increased monitoring list

Saudi Aramco, oil refinery

Saudi Aramco cuts output at two oilfields amid Strait of Hormuz crisis

Containers, export, shipping

More small ships to West Asia from Apr 15 as freight rates jump 300%: FIEO

palm oil export, import, port, shipping

West Asia conflict could boost palm oil demand from biodiesel sector

Topics : Narendra Modi Nepal India Nepal ties BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 9:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveFMGC Stock StodayFull List of T20 World Cup WinnersStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GSugar Stocks RallyPersonal Finance