PM Modi speaks to Saudi Prince, stresses need to keep shipping routes open

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and stressed the need to keep shipping routes open and ensure freedom of navigation amid rising tensions in West Asia.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Spoke with Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia. I reiterated India’s condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure."

"We agreed on the need to ensure freedom of navigation and keep shipping lines open and secure. Thanked him for his continued support for the welfare of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia," he added.

The conversation comes at a time when access through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit corridors, has been severely impacted by ongoing hostilities across the region.

Earlier this week, Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump, wherein both leaders discussed the situation in West Asia and highlighted the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz operational.

Meanwhile, Iran has indicated that it would allow passage for vessels from select “friendly nations", including India. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said ships linked to India, China, Russia, Iraq, and Pakistan would be permitted transit, while warning that Tehran's "enemies" would face restrictions.

Earlier in the day, at least two India-bound LPG carriers, BW ELM and BW TYR, crossed the Strait, news agency Bloomberg reported, citing ship-tracking data.