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Home / World News / PM Modi speaks to UAE President, agree on keeping Strait of Hormuz safe

PM Modi speaks to UAE President, agree on keeping Strait of Hormuz safe

Modi said he and the UAE President agreed on the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrives in India

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (File Photo - X/@narendramodi)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 11:15 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussed with him the current situation in West Asia and agreed on ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

During his telephonic conversation, Modi strongly condemned all attacks on the Gulf country and agreed with the UAE leader to continue to work together for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in West Asia.

"Spoke with my brother HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and conveyed advance Eid greetings.

"We discussed the current situation in West Asia. Reiterated India's strong condemnation of all attacks on the UAE that have resulted in loss of innocent lives and damage to civilian infrastructure," Modi said in a post on X.

 

Modi said he and the UAE President agreed on the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

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"We will continue to work together for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region," he said.

This was for the second time Modi spoke to the UAE President ever since US-Israel attacked Iran.

Iran has retaliated by attacking several Gulf countries.

Modi also spoke to a number of leaders from West Asia since the current conflict started and that include those from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Israel and Iran.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi UAE Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 11:15 PM IST

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