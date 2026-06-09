PM Modi to visit France, Slovakia from June 13; G7 Summit high on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-nation tour from June 13 to 18, visiting France, where he will also participate in the Group of Seven (G7) Summit, and Slovakia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France’s Evian-les-Bains on June 16-17. A pull-aside or bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump on the margins of the summit is not ruled out. The two leaders have spoken over the phone on at least half a dozen occasions, but last met in Washington, DC, in February 2025.

Trump left the G7 Summit in Canada early in mid-June, while the Prime Minister skipped attending the East Asia Summit in October 2025 because of domestic engagements. The US President did not attend the G20 Summit in South Africa in November last year. The next G20 Summit will be held in Florida, US, in December.

India-US ties have been frosty since the May 2025 India-Pakistan conflict, with US President Donald Trump claiming that he mediated between the two South Asian neighbours, the welcome accorded to Pakistan’s top military leadership at the White House, and issues related to tariffs and immigration. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was on a four-day visit to India from May 23 to 26, during which the two sides sought to repair ties.

On the first leg of his visit, Modi will be in Nice, France, on June 13 and 14, where he will hold a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders will also jointly inaugurate the ‘Bharat Innovates’ event, which will bring together leading innovation start-ups and venture capital funds from India, France and other countries, the MEA said. The event is being held during the India-France Year of Innovation.

Macron was the chief guest at the AI Summit that New Delhi hosted in February. India and France elevated their bilateral ties to the level of a Special Global Strategic Partnership during Macron’s India visit. The two sides are expected to strengthen cooperation across sectors spanning defence, civil nuclear energy and mobility.

On the second leg of his visit, the Prime Minister will be in Slovakia from June 14 to 16 at the invitation of his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since its independence in 1993. India and Slovakia are looking to bolster cooperation across sectors, especially automobile and railway manufacturing.

The Prime Minister will attend the G7 Summit in France on June 16 and 17, participating in summit sessions that will focus on forging new partnerships, rebuilding international solidarity, and ensuring a safe, rapid and efficient rollout of artificial intelligence (AI). He will be in Paris on June 18 to attend VivaTech, Europe’s largest technology and start-up event.

The visits to France and Slovakia “will also reaffirm India's commitment towards advancing its broader strategic partnership with the European Union,” the MEA said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Finland and Bulgaria on June 10 and 11.