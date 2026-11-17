By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher

Scott Pratte turned his boyhood hobby into his livelihood. But he doesn’t usually tell people he’s a Pokémon card collector. In conversations, he is vague about what he does for a living, saying his business involves collectibles or investments. “I wouldn’t want to share numbers on the record,” Pratte, 39, said in an interview, though he noted that the past few years have been lucrative. Pokémon originated as a pair of video games released in Japan for Nintendo’s Game Boy console in 1996. The franchise expanded to include a trading card game, released the same year, which came to the United States in 1999. That’s when Pratte and others first marveled at the artwork, swapped cards on playgrounds and obsessed over completing sets they shrouded in plastic sleeves in protective binders.

Logan Paul, a social media influencer and professional wrestler, sold a rare Pikachu Illustrator card from 1998 at an auction in February for a record $16.5 million. Rarity and nostalgia help drive prices, collectors say, as well as the grading of the cards by authentication companies. “It is very similar to trading stocks,” Pratte said. “I think Pikachu and the cute little Pokémon on the cards distract from how competitive and cutthroat it can be.” As Pokémon has grown — on its 30th anniversary, the franchise now spans TV shows and films, all manner of merchandise and a stable of more than 1,000 “pocket monsters” — the cards have skyrocketed in value.

As their value increases, he finds it harder to associate the cards with the same magical memories of his youth — but he understands their enduring appeal. Gary Haase, known online as King Pokémon, was a middle-aged father when he started collecting as a way to bond with his sons. They enjoyed playing the card game and relished opening packs. One of the boys, he recalled, once fell asleep clutching a card featuring the hugely popular character Charizard. “Certain cards have become so valuable that you have to sell them,” Pratte said. “We wouldn’t be able to sell cards for these prices if that emotional value didn’t exist.” What started as a childhood hobby ballooned into a lucrative career because “I genuinely like them,” he said of the cards.

Guinness World Records recognises him as owning the most valuable Pokémon card collection in the world. Part of Haase’s trove, including multiple rare Charizard cards, is listed on eBay for $59 million. But he has no intention of actually selling. Ten years ago he put it up for $15 million to “just show it off so people can see it and enjoy it,” he said. When his children became teenagers and started finding girls more interesting than Pokémon, Haase kept up with the hobby. As a lifelong collector of sports cards and other items, he understood the value of keeping the cards in mint condition.

In Britain, another father of a Pokémon fan continued collecting in the early 2000s after his son outgrew the hobby. At some point, he put the collection in his attic and didn’t think much of it until he saw a local newspaper article about a Pokémon card that had sold at auction for £6,000, or about $8,000. The man then took his collection to Ewbank’s Auctions in Surrey, a county southwest of London, which had sold the card. A conservative early estimate by the auction house — which said the man had requested anonymity — suggested that his cards could fetch several hundred thousand pounds, said Andrew Ewbank, a partner at Ewbank Auctions. As Pokémon card values rise, he keeps the price at what he estimates to be $10 million to $20 million above market value. “I don’t want somebody to hit it and then I’m obligated to sell,” Haase said.In Britain, another father of a Pokémon fan continued collecting in the early 2000s after his son outgrew the hobby. At some point, he put the collection in his attic and didn’t think much of it until he saw a local newspaper article about a Pokémon card that had sold at auction for £6,000, or about $8,000.

Leading up to the auction, it seemed as if the collection would top expectations, as interest spiked and people paid visits to inspect the cards while donning white gloves. The cards, auctioned off in sets, ended up selling for £1.5 million, or about $2.1 million, Ewbank said.

Lee Steinfeld quit his lawyer job in 2017 to be a full-time YouTube personality. As “Leonhart,” he has more than two million subscribers who tune into see him rip into packs with the same delight he had for the cards as a young boy.

All markets are prone to fluctuation; in fact, The New York Times reported when the bottom fell out of Pokémon cards 25 years ago, at a time when a high of $375 for the rarest cards seems very affordable by current standards. But there are few signs of a slowdown today, when streamers such as Steinfeld are a common presence at card conventions and the boom in Pokémon cards drives up the broader trading card market. Reece Felix, 25, an owner of Aloha Card Shop with stores across Hawaii, traces the success of his business to his childhood love for Pokémon. When he was growing up on the Big Island, his mother would take him to a Kmart store to buy cards when he earned good grades. “I’m absolutely grateful to be doing what I do, opening up Pokémon cards for a living,” said Steinfeld, 39, of Dallas. “I can’t believe I’m not tired of this.”All markets are prone to fluctuation; in fact, The New York Times reported when the bottom fell out of Pokémon cards 25 years ago, at a time when a high of $375 for the rarest cards seems very affordable by current standards. But there are few signs of a slowdown today, when streamers such as Steinfeld are a common presence at card conventions and the boom in Pokémon cards drives up the broader trading card market.

It’s become more socially acceptable for adults to collect Pokémon cards, he said in a phone interview from Japan, where he was opening another store.

The joy that collecting Pokémon cards brings him outweighs his desire to sell them, he said: “I definitely know how to invest in Pokémon cards and I have done so successfully, but my collector brain outweighs my want-to-have-cash brain.” Kian Golshan started in high school, learning how to turn cards into valuable assets. (He played Pokémon on his Game Boy when he was younger.) In 2022, his first store in Honolulu was robbed at gunpoint of Pokémon and sports cards worth around $36,000 — a scary memory for Felix, but one that shows the high stakes involved in the hobby.The joy that collecting Pokémon cards brings him outweighs his desire to sell them, he said: “I definitely know how to invest in Pokémon cards and I have done so successfully, but my collector brain outweighs my want-to-have-cash brain.”

Now, 27, he said he was intent on buying cards that he hoped would appreciate. And they have: One collection he bought in 2020 for about $8,000 is now worth about $200,000 to $300,000, he said.

“Based on all my research, I knew that this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase it at the time,” said Golshan, who lives in Southern California. “It was in immaculate condition.”

The Pokémon cards are still mostly a hobby Golshan, who works in finance.

“It was a combination of a lot of luck and some research from a while ago that ended up paying off, but I would hope people don’t go into debt,” he said.