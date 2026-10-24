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Home / World News / Police, protesters clash in Paris as 410,000 demonstrate across France

Police, protesters clash in Paris as 410,000 demonstrate across France

Police have fired volleys of tear gas and are also using water cannons to try to disperse people, including some who have thrown projectiles

Paris protests turn violent as police fire tear gas, water cannons at crowds

Paris protests turn violent as police fire tear gas, water cannons at crowds (Photo: Reuters)

AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2026 | 10:14 PM IST

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Protesters and police are clashing in Paris, with tear gas fired and projectiles thrown, at the tail end of demonstrations in the capital and elsewhere that the French government says have drawn 410,000 demonstrators nationwide.

Paris saw the largest protest on Saturday, with the interior ministry estimating that 110,000 took part in a march on the city's southeastern edge that started peacefully but is ending with violence.

Police have fired volleys of tear gas and are also using water cannons to try to disperse people, including some who have thrown projectiles.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : France Paris Protest

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First Published: Oct 24 2026 | 10:14 PM IST