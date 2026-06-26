Probe links Russia to Jaguar hack that caused $2.5 bn hit to UK economy

By Adam Goldman, Jane Bradley, Dustin Volz and Michael Schwirtz

Last year, hackers infiltrated the computer systems of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a crown jewel of British manufacturing. It was a devastating attack that forced the company to lock down its computers and suspend production for five weeks. The hack even dented the broader economy, making it the costliest cyberattack in Britain's history.

The hack was alarming, but also mysterious. There was never a demand for money, as is common in such intrusions. A loose collective of hackers that included some in Britain initially took credit. Their claim led to media speculation that they were responsible.

They were not. A group of Russian hackers was responsible, according to five people familiar with the investigation. They spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case.

Law enforcement agencies and private-sector cyber-response specialists from Britain and the United States determined that the attack differed in both methodology and motivation from that of the hacking collective, four of the people said.

Authorities are still examining the details to determine whether the attackers were operating at the behest of the Kremlin or with its tacit approval.

The hack, in late August 2025, and its economic impact were widely reported. In October, The Telegraph reported that authorities were examining whether Russia was involved. The conclusion by government investigators and some private-sector experts that a Russian group was responsible has not been reported previously.

Hacking by Russian groups is hardly new. Still, the attack on Jaguar — and the potential involvement of the Russian state — raises the possibility that this was not a typical ransomware attack but an assault on the economic foundations of a sovereign state. It reinforced longstanding concerns that a hostile state could remotely cripple critical infrastructure, such as energy grids or major manufacturers, causing widespread disruption and economic damage.

The attack had far-reaching consequences. It slowed manufacturing in the third quarter of 2025, delivering an estimated $2.5 billion hit to the British economy, and cost the company about $350 million in fiscal 2026.

It also carried symbolic significance. King Charles III and Queen Camilla use Jaguar vehicles, and the British military has relied on Land Rover vehicles for decades.

New reporting by The New York Times uncovered additional details of the investigation. Microsoft, for instance, had been tracking the Russian group and alerted Jaguar to the identity of those who had breached its systems, according to four people familiar with the case. The hackers had deployed novel ransomware with an encryption algorithm that some cybersecurity experts had never encountered before. One described it as "mind-blowing".

Inside a hastily assembled war room, Jaguar worked alongside cybersecurity investigators and private-sector experts. Participants included Britain's National Crime Agency and National Cyber Security Centre, as well as Palo Alto Networks, Google's Mandiant unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). They raced to contain the malware even as the hackers attempted to erase their digital footprints.

The attack occurred amid an increasingly hostile relationship between Russia and Britain, whose military support for Ukraine has angered the Kremlin. Britain has also conducted secret cyber-intrusion and sabotage operations against Russia, according to former British and American intelligence officials.

A spokesperson for Britain's National Crime Agency said that while it could not comment on an ongoing investigation, it knows that "some of the most high-profile cyberattacks against the UK are committed by criminals operating from within Russia, and that some of the groups responsible have links to the Russian state".

Jaguar Land Rover declined to comment, citing the ongoing law enforcement investigation. The FBI also declined to comment.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said: "We don't know anything about this."

As the investigation progressed, several clues emerged. The attack was highly orchestrated. The hackers exploited vulnerabilities in ageing technology before deploying advanced ransomware designed to seize control of the company's networks.

Experts said such techniques are more commonly associated with nation states than with cybercriminals seeking financial gain with minimal investment. Nation states can also fund cybercriminals or provide them with hacking tools.

Russia is the world's largest source of cybercrime, and its intelligence services have long worked closely with cybercriminals to conduct espionage and cyberattacks, according to Western security agencies.

Alex Orleans, a former US government cybersecurity contractor, likened the relationship to that between organised crime and corrupt sections of the New York Police Department in the 1960s and 1970s.

"Just as mafiosos offered patronage and received protection from certain officers, the Russian government provides krysha — a 'roof' — to cybercrime actors operating out of Russian territory," Orleans said.

At a cyber conference in Scotland in April, Dan Jarvis, Britain's defence secretary, who was security minister when the attack occurred, said hostile states had concluded that "the most effective way is not to confront us directly, but to quietly hollow us out".

Determining whether the Russian government directed the hackers to sabotage Jaguar or merely gave tacit approval remains difficult, but not impossible.

In 2024, Britain imposed sanctions on Evil Corp, a Russian cybercrime syndicate based in Moscow that used ransomware and other malware in attacks.

The National Crime Agency, in a joint 2024 report with the FBI and the Australian Federal Police, said the group had been used by Russian intelligence services to conduct attacks and espionage operations against NATO allies and had gone "far beyond the typical state-criminal relationship of protection, payoffs and racketeering".

Even before the Jaguar attack, there were indications that the company's systems had been compromised. In June 2025, a hacker released information that included an internal IP address belonging to the company, according to cyber specialists.

They identified the hacker — a Jordanian known as "Rey" — as someone who sells access to compromised systems. His post indicated that someone was already inside Jaguar's network. Coincidentally, the Russian hackers were there too.

Rey's disclosure triggered alarm within Jaguar. The company immediately updated software and rebuilt an ageing but critical server used in its manufacturing operations.

It was too late. The Russian hackers had already exploited weaknesses in the software and hardware. They had quietly infiltrated the network and waited to strike, according to three of the people.

The timing could hardly have been worse. The attack came on August 31, just as the company was preparing to roll out new models to dealers worldwide. Jaguar Land Rover, owned by India's Tata Group, employs 34,000 people in Britain and supports another 120,000 jobs through its supply chain.

The ransomware used in the attack was unlike anything some of the security researchers involved had seen before, according to two of the people familiar with the investigation. The encryption was sophisticated and highly unusual.

The attackers warned Jaguar not to seek help from British authorities and said they would make contact within 72 hours. The company ignored the warning and instead invited British investigators and private-sector experts into its Midlands war room.

Within hours, Jaguar shut down its systems, halting production at factories in England as well as Brazil, China, India and Slovakia. The drastic measure prevented the attackers from taking complete control of its global network. The ransomware had been designed to encrypt both primary and backup servers, locking the company out of its own systems.

Cybersecurity specialists eventually removed the attackers from the network. Jaguar gradually resumed operations in October and restored production to normal levels by mid-November.

After containing the attack, the company sought to identify those responsible. A hacking collective calling itself Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters — combining names associated with known cybercriminal groups — claimed responsibility on Telegram.

One of those groups, Scattered Spider, was suspected in several attacks on British retailers last spring, including Harrods and Marks & Spencer. It has also targeted companies in the United States.

Investigators quickly concluded that the methods used in the Jaguar attack differed from those incidents, which involved ransom demands and relied on phishing techniques to gain access.

Jaguar did not know who was behind the attack until Microsoft alerted the company in the days after the breach that a Russian hacking group was responsible, according to three people familiar with the investigation. Microsoft declined to comment.

Jaguar Land Rover has since recovered with support from the British government, which guaranteed a loan of about $2 billion to help the company support its suppliers.

Speaking at the cyber conference in Scotland, Jarvis said the scale of the damage had been extraordinary.

"If this damage had been caused by an old-school physical attack, it would have been the equivalent of hundreds of masked criminals turning up at dealerships across the country, breaking glass, smashing up computers and driving cars right off the forecourt," he said.