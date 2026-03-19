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Home / World News / Probe of Hong Kong's deadliest fire in decades starts evidence hearings

Probe of Hong Kong's deadliest fire in decades starts evidence hearings

Former residents and relatives of the dead have been waiting for answers since November 2025, when the fire shattered the close-knit community of Wang Fuk Court

Thick smoke billows from the upper floors of a residential block at Wang Fuk Court housing estate during a major fire that engulfed bamboo scaffolding across multiple buildings, in Tai Po, Hong Kong, China

The fire broke out on November 26 and quickly engulfed seven of the apartment complex's eight buildings | Photo: Reuters

AP Hong Kong
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 10:58 AM IST

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An independent committee investigating the cause of Hong Kong's deadliest fire in decades on Thursday heard that a series of failures contributed to the blaze's burning seven buildings and killing 168 people as it opened its first hearing on the evidence.

Former residents and relatives of the dead have been waiting for answers since November 2025, when the fire shattered the close-knit community of Wang Fuk Court, which housed thousands of people in the suburban district of Tai Po.

In his opening remarks, the committee's lead lawyer Victor Dawes said the fire is suspected to have started at a platform in a light well outside two low-level units, noting that cigarette butts were found there and on scaffolding.

 

Dawes said the evidence showed that multiple factors came together to produce the disaster, ranging from fire alarms and hose systems being shut off to the use of non-fire-retardant scaffolding netting and covering windows with foam boards.

"On the day of the fire, nearly all fire safety systems meant to protect lives failed because of human factors," he said.

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The fire broke out on November 26 and quickly engulfed seven of the apartment complex's eight buildings. A number of people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, fraud or corruption.

The judge-led committee, set up in December, will also examine if systemic problems such as bid-rigging existed in large-scale building maintenance and renovation works. The government said at the time that the committee's work was expected to take nine months.

After listening to the opening remarks from lawyers, the committee will hear oral evidence from witnesses, including Wang Fuk Court residents. Various government departments are involved in hearings.

Before the hearing, Phyllis Lo, who lost her mother in the fire, said she hopes to listen to the findings from different sides to get a comprehensive understanding of the incident.

Another resident Seneca Lee said she wanted to know what caused the fire spread through so many buildings and killed so many people.

Many former occupants of the apartment complex are living in temporary housing scattered across the city. Hong Kong officials last month proposed to buy back the homeownership rights from the fire victims, citing results from a survey of residents' preferences. But that dashed the hopes of some who want to rebuild their homes at the site.

Hong Kong leader John Lee on Tuesday said the government is working on plans to allow the affected residents to visit their apartments and recover some of their belongings in April.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 10:57 AM IST

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