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Home / World News / Putin proposes summit with Trump, Xi Jinping to discuss Ukraine deal

Putin proposes summit with Trump, Xi Jinping to discuss Ukraine deal

The proposed summit comes ‌amid warming ties between Trump and Putin ​especially after the US President ​announced a deal to buy Russian diesel and signed an order ​waiving key sanctions on Moscow

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Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo:PTI)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2026 | 8:57 AM IST

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Russian President Vladimir ​Putin has proposed a summit next month with US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to negotiate an end to the four-year-old Ukraine conflict that would favour Moscow, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the discussions.
 
The proposed summit comes ‌amid warming ties between Trump and Putin ​especially after the US President ​announced a deal to buy Russian diesel and signed an order on Friday ​waiving key sanctions on Moscow.
 
Citing a former Russian intelligence officer briefed on the matter, the paper said that Putin's suggestion came in an October 9 telephone call with Trump that also yielded the diesel deal between the two countries.
 
 
The White ​House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while the ‌Kremlin could not be immediately reached outside regular business hours. The Russian ​and Chinese embassies in Washington did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
 
The Kremlin has suggested holding the trilateral dialogue on the sidelines of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, the WSJ ‌report said, citing people ​familiar with thediscussions. That summit is set ‌to take place on November 18 to 19 in Shenzhen.

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Kremlin spokesman Dmitry ‌Peskov confirmed to the Journal that discussions were taking place over a potential meeting.
 
"There ​is no clear understanding yet regarding the meeting itself or its potential agenda, although all three parties acknowledge the hypothetical possibility ​of such a meeting taking place," he told the Wall Street Journal.
 
A senior US official told the Journal that Trump had ‌not agreed to such a summit, but he could be receptive to the ‌idea.
 
Trump's diesel deal with Putin and the executive order waiving sanctions on Moscow have drawn criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has warned it would embolden Putin and prolong the war.  

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Vladimir Putin Donald Trump Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Xi Jinping

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First Published: Oct 19 2026 | 8:57 AM IST