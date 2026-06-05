Putin rejects Zelenskyy's offer to meet, saying he sees 'no point' in it

President Vladimir Putin on Friday rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal to have a meeting.

Speaking at the international economic forum in his hometown of St. Petersburg, Putin described Zelenskyy's open letter proposing the meeting as "boorish." "Is it a way to create conditions for personal meetings and talks, or create an environment which makes any personal meetings impossible?" he said. "I think it's the second." He said that he sees "no point" in the meeting.