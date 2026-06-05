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Home / World News / Putin rejects Zelenskyy's offer to meet, saying he sees 'no point' in it

Putin rejects Zelenskyy's offer to meet, saying he sees 'no point' in it

Putin dismissed Zelenskyy's proposal for direct talks, saying the Ukrainian leader's public appeal made a personal meeting unnecessary and unproductive

Vladimir Putin

Putin described Zelenskyy's open letter proposing the meeting as 'boorish' | (Photo:PTI)

AP St. Petersburg
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2026 | 12:00 AM IST

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President Vladimir Putin on Friday rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal to have a meeting.

Speaking at the international economic forum in his hometown of St. Petersburg, Putin described Zelenskyy's open letter proposing the meeting as "boorish."  "Is it a way to create conditions for personal meetings and talks, or create an environment which makes any personal meetings impossible?" he said. "I think it's the second."  He said that he sees "no point" in the meeting.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Vladimir Putin Zelenskyy Russia Ukraine Conflict

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First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 11:59 PM IST

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