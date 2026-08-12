Putin says Russia will respond in kind if EU nations seize Russian vessels

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia will respond in ??kind if European countries seize ussian merchant vessels, the TASS state news agency reported. The comments come as the EU ‌intensifies pressure on Russia's so-called shadow ​fleet, expanding sanctions ​against hundreds of vessels and detaining some ships and ​their crews for checks.Some European governments have said they are exploring tougher maritime enforcement measures against ships suspected of sanctions evasion.TASS cited Putin as saying of those ​measures: "Of course, this is nothing short of piracy and ‌banditry. And if this is actually put into practice, ​we will be forced to respond in kind." He said, according to TASS, that any Russian retaliatory action would not be ‌limited to those ​waters where Russian ships ‌were seized, but "will happen wherever we deem it necessary ‌and appropriate."Putin ??was speaking from Russia's far eastern island of ​Sakhalin, where he is observing military exercises. TASS also cited him as accusing NATO of ​making inroads into the Asia-Pacific region, and creating tension in the Arctic."NATO is making inroads ‌into the region, new military-political blocs are being formed, and ‌new weapons systems that pose a threat to Russia are being deployed or are slated for deployment," it cited him as saying.