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Home / World News / Qantas Airways to cut 850 Australian jobs, outsource work to India

Qantas Airways to cut 850 Australian jobs, outsource work to India

The job cuts are expected to begin in mid-2027 and will initially affect Qantas' employees in finance, procurement, human resources and marketing

Qantas

Qantas said it had signed a multi-year agreement with professional services firm Accenture to “modernise its back-end systems, processes and data.

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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Australian airline Qantas Airways is reportedly planning to cut around 850 local jobs and outsource them to consulting major Accenture, with most of the roles expected to move to India.
 
The airline on Tuesday said it had signed a multi-year agreement with professional services firm Accenture to “modernise its back-end systems, processes and data, as it steps up investment in technology and AI”, the Guardian reported.
 
The job cuts are expected to begin in mid-2027 and will initially affect employees in finance, procurement, human resources and marketing, according to an internal email sent by Qantas chief executive officer Vanessa Hudson to staff.
 
 
The roles will be transferred mostly to teams in India, with some work remaining in Australia. Hudson said the airline spends more than AU$1 billion ($691 million) annually on technology, but its existing systems need to be modernised.
 
“This is hard news for some, and I'm sorry for the uncertainty it brings,” Hudson said in the email, adding that the airline was consulting employees and unions on the proposed changes, the BBC reported. 

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She said Qantas operates more than 1,000 legacy applications developed over several decades that were not designed to work together. The partnership with Accenture would help simplify corporate functions, reduce duplication and improve efficiency, she added.
 
The airline said the work taken over by Accenture would, over time, undergo further transformation through automation and artificial intelligence (AI). Employees affected by the changes will be considered for redeployment where possible, including in new roles in Australia.
 
Hudson said the pace of technological change and AI adoption was unprecedented, adding that the airline needed to adapt its operations to keep up.
 
Qantas employs around 28,000 people in Australia and another 4,000 overseas. The company said thousands of its employees already use AI in their day-to-day work.
 
The restructuring announcement comes days after Qantas issued a market update warning of higher airfares and flight reductions amid rising fuel costs.

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First Published: Nov 10 2026 | 11:17 AM IST