Qatar condemns strike on vessel Al-Rekayyat, holds Iran legally responsible

Qatar has strongly condemned the targeting of its vessel "Al-Rekayyat" while it was transiting near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday night, describing the incident as an "unacceptable attack" on international maritime navigation and global energy security.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Majed Al Ansari, Advisor to the Prime Minister and official spokesperson for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said, "The targeting of the Qatari vessel 'Al-Rekayyat' while transiting near the Strait of Hormuz constitutes an unacceptable attack on the security and safety of international maritime navigation, the security of global energy supplies, and a grave and explicit violation of international law, particularly the rules guaranteeing freedom of navigation & safe passage through international waterways."

Alleging and calling on Iran to halt actions that threaten regional stability, Al Ansari said, "We demand that the Islamic Republic of Iran immediately cease all practices that undermine regional security or threaten the safety of international maritime navigation, and refrain from endangering global energy supplies and the resources of the countries of the region in pursuit of narrow interests."

He further asserted that Qatar would hold Iran accountable for the incident, stating, "We hold it fully legally responsible for this attack and for any resulting damages and consequences."

Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, citing unnamed sources, on Tuesday reported that the Qatari oil tanker "Al-Rekayyat" was targeted on Monday night after allegedly attempting to transit through the Omani route in the Strait of Hormuz with US Navy support while ignoring repeated Iranian warnings.

IRIB further highlighted Iran's longstanding position that "the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will not return to what it was before the US attack on Iran", adding that all transit through the Strait must follow routes announced by Iran, otherwise the security of vessels cannot be guaranteed.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Tuesday (local time) confirmed it executed a series of counter-offensives on July 7, striking more than 80 military positions inside Iran with precision-guided munitions.

In a post on X, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf enumerated several "major violations" of the MoU committed by the US administration, indicating a severe breakdown in diplomatic commitments between the two countries.

Issuing a firm warning against Washington's hardline approach and asserting Tehran's refusal to back down under intense military and economic pressure, Ghalibaf concluded his statement on a defiant note.

"The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere," he said on X. "We don't fold."

According to US defence officials, these targeted operations focused heavily on dismantling Tehran's maritime offensive capabilities. The targets neutralised during the multi-hour operation encompassed command-and-control networks, air defence mechanisms, coastal radar installations, anti-ship missile sites, and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) small boats.

The defence establishment asserted that the primary objective of the massive operation was to systematically degrade Tehran's capacity to launch further disruptions against merchant shipping in the economic corridor.

Elaborating on the specific catalysts for the kinetic action, CENTCOM detailed that the American military response was triggered by targeted acts of aggression against three commercial tankers transiting the waterway. The ships caught in the hostilities were identified as the Marshall Islands-flagged M/T Al Rekayyat, the Saudi Arabia-flagged M/T Wedyan, and the Liberian-flagged M/T Cyprus Prosperity.

Detailing the gravity of the maritime security breach in a post on X, CENTCOM stated, "The US strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire."

Following the bombardments, Iranian state media reported multiple explosions, specifically in the port cities of Bandar Abbas and Sirik, as well as blasts on Qeshm Island. The state media also reported fires breaking out at the Sirik pier and the Shahid Haqqani Port in Bandar Abbas.

Iran's official news agency IRNA, citing the office of the Governor of Hormozgan province, reported that "to date, there have been no civilian casualty reports resulting from Tuesday evening's attacks by the American adversary."

Crucially, the latest deployment marks the first direct American kinetic action targeting Iran since late June, when a brief cycle of intense strikes and counter-strikes culminated in a temporary cessation of hostilities under a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).