Qatar plans to rapidly boost LNG production after Strait of Hormuz opens

Qatar is planning to rapidly boost liquefied natural gas production once the Strait of Hormuz reopens, aiming to restore most of its export capacity within two months, according to people familiar with the matter.

QatarEnergy, which operates the country’s LNG facility, has told buyers it expects to raise output to about 50% of capacity a month after safe passage is restored, and to roughly 80% within two months, said the people, who asked not to be named as they aren’t authorized to speak to the media.

The remaining capacity — equivalent to two production trains — will take years to fully restore following damage by Iranian missile strikes in March, they said.

QatarEnergy didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Qatar shut the world’s largest LNG facility in the first week of the war after an Iranian attack, triggering cancellations and denting the supplier’s longstanding reputation for reliability. The Ras Laffan complex, which exported almost a fifth of global supply last year, has remained largely idle for more than three months as the effective closure of Hormuz made it too difficult to ship large amounts of gas.

But Qatar has been laying the groundwork since April to allow for its rapid restart.

QatarEnergy has been testing equipment and performing necessary maintenance, Bloomberg reported in April. Several production trains have been operating at reduced capacity so that the plant can deliver shipments to neighbors, but also be able to increase output when necessary, the people said.

Resuming half of its production within a month is faster than some analysts and traders had expected.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said Hormuz will be open by Friday, when an interim agreement is due to be signed with Iran in Switzerland. However, European allies don’t share his optimism, and a senior US official has said that mines would still need to be removed. Shipowners, traders and producers have been trying to seek clarity on the situation.

The return of LNG from Qatar will help ease a global supply crunch. Despite the tentative US-Iran peace agreement, prices for the fuel in Europe and Asia remain higher than prewar levels. Qatar has been able to export a handful of shipments out of the Persian Gulf to buyers in Asia by masking the location of tankers as a safety measure, but those deliveries are still far lower than normal.

Data from Energy Aspects’ satellite-tracking unit Kayrros show Ras Laffan’s Train 3 back online as of Sunday. That likely reflects a “rotate and test” pattern rather than a straight restart, according to Livia Gallarati, Energy Aspects’ global head of gas.

Kayrros data also show partial activity at a plant run by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. in the United Arab Emirates, with one of three production units online.