Here's why strike on Qatar's Ras Laffan could roil gas markets for years

A major strike on Qatar’s Ras Laffan industrial complex has sent shockwaves through global energy markets, raising fears of a prolonged supply crunch and sharply higher prices for gas and oil.

Emergency teams worked through damaged sections of Ras Laffan on Thursday after missile strikes hit one of the world’s most important energy facilities.

The site is central to global energy supply. Under normal conditions, about one-fifth of the world’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports come from this single complex. Built over decades at massive cost, Ras Laffan converts Qatar’s vast gas reserves into LNG, which is shipped worldwide.

LNG terminals are among the most complex industrial systems ever built, and Ras Laffan is the largest of them. The latest attack has raised serious concerns about how quickly operations can recover, the Financial Times reported.

'Worst-case scenario' for energy markets

Energy experts described the strike as a nightmare situation for global gas supply. The news report quoted Anne-Sophie Corbeau, a former British Petroleum gas analyst now at Columbia University, who said the development was deeply alarming. She said she had long feared such a scenario, calling it one of the most disruptive risks to global energy markets.

“This has always been my nightmare scenario, my Armageddon scenario, the one I didn’t want to happen," she said, as quoted by Financial Times.

ALSO READ: Petronet LNG share price: Nomura cuts target as Qatar crisis hits volumes Traders also expressed shock. The news report quoted two gas traders who said they were still trying to understand the scale of the damage after Iran reportedly carried out repeated missile strikes on the facility. One trader described the situation as “unlike anything seen before”.

Prices surge across markets

The immediate market reaction was sharp. European gas prices jumped by around 30 per cent as trading resumed, and have more than doubled since the conflict began.

Oil markets also reacted, with crude prices rising nearly 10 per cent to close to $119 per barrel amid fears of further disruptions to energy infrastructure.

Long road to recovery

State-owned QatarEnergy said the damage to two LNG production units could take between three and five years to repair. The losses could amount to about $20 billion annually, and long-term supply contracts with countries such as Italy, Belgium, South Korea and China may need to be cancelled, the news report said.

ALSO READ: Qatar gas strike impact; Petronet LNG, Gail could dip another 10%: Analysts The affected output represents roughly 17 per cent of Qatar’s total LNG capacity, a significant hit to global supply.

Assumptions shattered

Before the attack, many traders believed LNG shipments would normalise once tensions eased and shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz were secure. That view has now changed dramatically. The news report quoted analysts as saying that even if the conflict ends soon, a quick return to normal operations is unlikely.

Tom Marzec-Manser, an LNG specialist at Wood Mackenzie, said earlier estimates of a quick restart are no longer realistic. According to him, restoring full production will take much longer than initially expected.

Europe and Asia face supply battle

The supply shock is expected to intensify competition between major gas-importing regions.

Europe, which has relied more heavily on LNG since Russia reduced pipeline exports during the Ukraine war, will now compete more aggressively with Asian buyers like Japan and South Korea.

The news report quoted a trader as saying that gas prices in Europe could remain elevated for years, possibly until 2027, as countries struggle to rebuild reserves. Asia is already facing shortages, with some countries introducing rationing measures.

Wider economic fallout

The disruption is forcing countries to fall back on alternative energy sources. Some are turning again to coal-fired power, while industries in parts of Southeast Asia are cutting output or shutting down due to fuel shortages.

ALSO READ: EU leaders brace for multi-year energy squeeze after Qatar gas plant hit Laurent Segalen, a clean energy investment banker, warned of severe consequences for global energy markets. He said the coming months would be extremely difficult for gas-importing nations, with supply shortages creating deep divisions between countries that can secure fuel and those that cannot, the news report said.

Expansion plans delayed

The attack is also likely to delay Qatar’s plans to expand Ras Laffan’s capacity by adding more liquefaction units in the coming years.

Experts say the repair work will be slow and complex, as specialised equipment used to super-cool gas must be carefully rebuilt. Work can only begin fully once the site is secure from further attacks, the news report said.

For now, the global energy system faces a prolonged period of uncertainty, with limited alternatives to replace the lost Qatari supply.