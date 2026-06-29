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Home / World News / Qatar to release $6 bn in frozen assets amid US talks: Iranian president

Qatar to release $6 bn in frozen assets amid US talks: Iranian president

Pezeshkian is the highest-ranking official within Iran to reference the release of the funds held by Qatar, a key mediator in the negotiations with Pakistan

Masoud Pezeshkian

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian | Image: Bloomberg

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said Monday that USD6 billion in frozen Iranian assets would be released by Qatar as negotiations with the United States were challenged by attacks across the Persian Gulf this weekend.

Pezeshkian is the highest-ranking official within Iran to reference the release of the funds held by Qatar, a key mediator in the negotiations with Pakistan. So far, US officials say no frozen Iranian assets have been released.

"Based on the plans made, USD 6 billion out of the total USD12 billion of Iranian resources in Qatar will be released and returned to the country, and necessary follow-ups are being carried out," Pezeshkian was cited by the state-run IRNA news agency as saying. The remarks appeared aimed at selling the Iranian public on the interim deal.

 

Iran launched drone and missile attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait on Sunday following new US airstrikes against the Islamic Republic, and threatened a "complete halt" in negotiations to end the war if Washington continues its attacks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Iran Qatar

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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