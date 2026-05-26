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Home / World News / Quad unveils $20 bn critical minerals initiative; India-US sign pact

Quad unveils $20 bn critical minerals initiative; India-US sign pact

The Quad framework aims to mobilise public and private investment in critical minerals supply chains, while India and the US signed a separate rare earths cooperation pact

Photo: ANI/Twitter

Photo: ANI/Twitter

Saket Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:33 PM IST

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India, Australia, Japan, and the United States on Tuesday unveiled a Quad Critical Minerals Initiative Framework under which the four countries intend to mobilise up to $20 billion in government and private-sector support for critical minerals supply chains spanning mining, processing, and recycling.
 
The framework, announced in New Delhi, aims to support the development of secure supply chains for critical minerals used in advanced technologies and industrial manufacturing amid growing global competition over strategic resources.
 
Under the initiative, the Quad partners plan to identify projects with a “Quad nexus”, including projects located in Quad countries, operated by companies headquartered in Quad countries, or supplying Quad markets.
 
 
The grouping also proposed supporting strategic critical minerals projects through export credit agencies, development finance institutions, guarantees, loans, equity participation, insurance, subsidies, and mobilisation of private capital.
 
The framework additionally envisages cooperation on permitting and regulatory processes, geological mapping and resource assessment, and coordinated measures to address “non-market policies and unfair trade practices” in critical minerals markets.

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The Quad countries also proposed collaboration in recovery and recycling of critical minerals from e-waste and scrap materials, including investments in recycling technologies, collection networks, and streamlining export-import procedures for waste and scrap.
 
Separately, India and the United States signed a framework agreement on “Securing of Supply in the Mining and Processing of Critical Minerals and Rare Earths”.
 
The agreement was signed in New Delhi by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
 
The India-US framework covers cooperation across mining, processing, recycling, and investments related to critical minerals and rare earths, while also aiming to strengthen resilient and diversified supply chains.
 
India had earlier joined the US-led Pax Silica initiative and is also partnering with the US under the Forum on Resource Geostrategic Engagement (FORGE) initiative.
 
In another development, the Quad countries issued a joint statement on Indo-Pacific energy security, highlighting concerns over disruptions in global oil, gas, and petrochemical markets and their impact on the region.
 
The four countries announced plans to convene a Quad Fuel Security Forum to coordinate cooperation on strategic petroleum systems, emergency response exercises, and regional energy resilience, while also stressing uninterrupted trade flows through critical maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz.
 

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:33 PM IST

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