Friday, July 03, 2026 | 10:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Rare copy of US Declaration of Independence found in UK archives

Rare copy of US Declaration of Independence found in UK archives

The text had been listed in 18th century records as simply "another document" but in May a volunteer at Britain's National Archives took a closer look

New York Sotheby's Auction House: A copy of the Declaration of Independence at Sotheby's auction house in New York City, U.S. July 1, 2026. Reuters/Jordan Tovin

New York Sotheby's Auction House: A copy of the Declaration of Independence at Sotheby's auction house in New York City, U.S. July 1, 2026. Reuters/Jordan Tovin

Agencies
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 10:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A rare copy of the Declaration of Independence has been found in London, dug up in archives holding documents from the British capture of an American privateer ship in 1776.
 
The text had been listed in 18th century records as simply “another document” but in May a volunteer at Britain’s National Archives took a closer look.
 
Researchers at the National Archives have since identified the document as a rare early copy of America’s founding document, printed just days after the original was signed on July 4, 1776, to spread the news that 13 rebellious North American colonies had severed ties with Britain.
 
 
It is one of just 11 original copies of the so-called Exeter printing of the declaration that are known to exist, and the only one identified outside the United States (US) , the National Archives said on Thursday as it unveiled the find ahead of this weekend’s 250th anniversary of American independence. This version was printed in Exeter, New Hampshire, July 16 to 19, 1776.
 
But it isn’t just the age of the document that makes it important. It is also the fact that it was captured from a ship under the direction of the recently formed Continental Congress, with orders signed by its president, John Hancock, said Amanda Bevan, head of the National Archives’ project to catalog the correspondence of Royal Navy captains during the American Revolution. 
 
While the public has heard about the dreadful conditions faced by the Continental Army at places like Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, little attention has been given to the Americans who went to sea to disrupt British trade and battle the mighty Royal Navy, Bevan said.
 

More From This Section

NASA

Rescue mission launches to save Nasa telescope that's falling back to Earth

Ali Khamenei funeral

Indian dignitaries pay tribute to late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

Vladimir Putin, putin

Putin shrugs off fuel shortages in Russia as attacks ramp up on Ukraine

Abbas Araghchi, Iran's foreign minister

US officials believed Israel plotted to kill Iran's Araghchi, negotiators

donald trump, trump

US President insists 'there's nothing wrong' with his big crypto gains

Topics : Independence Day United States UK

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayMaharashtra Energy Drink BanAUtoimmune GastritisOTT Releases This WeekPB Fintech Crash Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1HDFC Bank Smartbuy Reward RulesTechnology NewsPersonal Finance