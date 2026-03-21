Ready to tackle fuel surge, Iran tensions, says United Airlines CEO

United Airlines Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby has reassured employees that the carrier is well-prepared to navigate the sharp rise in fuel prices and geopolitical uncertainty linked to tensions involving Iran.

According to an internal communication report, Kirby said the airline has spent the past several years building financial strength and operational resilience, enabling it to withstand industry shocks without resorting to drastic measures such as furloughs or deep cost cuts.

Financial strength cushions short-term pressures

Kirby noted that United has significantly bolstered its financial position since the pandemic, including tripling its cash reserves compared to early 2020 levels. He added that the airline has also emerged as a leader in profitability within the US aviation sector and ended 2025 with its strongest balance sheet in more than three decades.

These factors, he said, provide the flexibility to manage near-term challenges while continuing to invest in growth.

However, he cautioned that the recent spike in fuel prices poses a serious cost challenge. Fuel expenses have more than doubled in recent weeks, and if sustained, could add roughly $11 billion annually — a substantial burden compared to the airline’s historical profit levels.

High demand despite high cost

Despite cost pressures, demand trends remain encouraging. Kirby highlighted that United has recorded its highest-ever booking revenues over the past several weeks, signalling strong consumer appetite for travel even amid global uncertainty.

Strategic response to higher fuel costs

To counter the impact of elevated fuel prices, the airline is adopting a multi-pronged strategy:

Planning for a prolonged period of high oil prices, with internal assumptions of crude reaching as high as $175 per barrel

Taking early decisions to stay ahead of industry shifts and maintain a competitive edge

Continuing long-term investments in aircraft, infrastructure, and customer experience rather than scaling back

Expanding opportunities in technology and hub development to strengthen its network

Adjusting schedules by trimming less profitable routes and optimising capacity in the short term

Kirby said some route adjustments have already been implemented, with a full restoration of schedules expected later in the year.

Focus on long-term growth

Importantly, the airline does not intend to adopt aggressive cost-cutting measures that could hinder its future prospects. Kirby emphasised that maintaining investment momentum is critical to building a stronger, more competitive airline over time.

Drawing a contrast with past downturns, he said the company is now in a position to press ahead with expansion plans rather than retreat.

“We are ready, we have a plan and we will continue executing it,” he said, urging employees to remain focused on delivering for customers and sustaining the airline’s growth trajectory.