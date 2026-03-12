'Remain silent or be targeted': IRGC enforces strict no-move zone in Hormuz

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has intensified its maritime blockade in the Persian Gulf, claiming to have already targeted numerous international vessels while enforcing a strict "no-move" zone in the strategic waterway.

In a post on X, state broadcaster Press TV shared a field documentary from the "heart of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz", which shows vessels that "remain silent--yet are targeted by the IRGC if they shift even a few meters."

The footage highlights the activities of "Basij guys from Bandar Abbas" operating speedboats known as the "Defenders of the Persian Gulf." Within the documentary, the narrator reveals the scale of the ongoing maritime aggression, mentioning that the "IRGC has claimed to hit 14 oil tankers, including two American tankers."

This aggressive stance was further confirmed by Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, Commander of the IRGC Naval Force, who stated that any vessel seeking to sail through the Strait of Hormuz must obtain Iran's approval; otherwise, it could become a target of Iranian attacks.

Tangsiri noted that two ships, the Express Rome and Mayuree Naree, were targeted on Wednesday after ignoring warnings. "Any vessel intending to pass must obtain permission from Iran," the Iranian general said in a post on X.

According to Iranian state media, these restrictions have been intensified amid ongoing US-Israeli strikes. The IRGC has designated a specific "space in the sea where IRGC will hit any ships that move a few meters," warning that "moving a few dozen meters results in an attack from the IRGC," specifically via "drones."

The documentary depicts foreign oil tankers sitting stationary in the Strait of Hormuz, with the narrator noting that "they are not allowed to turn on their engines." The footage captures a high-tension environment, showing scenes of "Hormuz Island, the Strait of Hormuz, Larak Island, and the heights where the IRGC is deployed."

At one point, the narrator warns the cameraman that a "drone is above them and they should leave," as they pass a "large white ship" and point to the sky. As the speedboats navigate the waters, the narrator continues to "emphasise the danger," pointing out the "overhead drone" as the team speeds away.

The impact of this blockade is immense, as more than 20 million barrels of crude oil--roughly a fifth of global consumption--pass daily through this narrow channel. Iranian retaliatory measures, involving drones and missiles, have effectively paralysed shipping since 28 February, when US and Israeli forces initiated air strikes against Iran following the death of Iran's former supreme leader.

In response to the resulting volatility in oil prices, the United States Department of Energy announced a plan to offload 172 million barrels from the strategic petroleum reserve "beginning next week." The department indicated on X that the distribution process would "take approximately 120 days to deliver based on planned discharge rates."

Global leaders are struggling to mitigate the economic consequences as oil prices climb steadily. Earlier, the International Energy Agency (IEA) announced the release of 400 million barrels of oil from the emergency reserves of its 32 member countries to address supply disruptions triggered by the conflict.

Despite these measures, the IRGC maintains firm control over the passage, where foreign ships remain "parked and not allowed to turn on their engines" under the threat of immediate aerial strikes.