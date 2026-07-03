Rescue mission launches to save Nasa telescope that's falling back to Earth

A three-armed spacecraft rocketed into orbit on Friday to rescue a Nasa telescope that is in danger of crashing back to Earth.

Northrop Grumman launched Katalyst Space Technologies' Link spacecraft from the Marshall Islands in the Pacific. The Pegasus rocket blasted off from the belly of a modified aeroplane, putting Link on course to reach and capture Nasa's Swift Observatory in about a month.

Launched in 2004, Swift is sinking faster than ever because of recent solar storms. Nasa is paying $30 million for Katalyst to capture the telescope and boost its orbit so it can continue tracking some of the biggest explosions in the universe, such as gamma-ray bursts and exploding stars.

If all goes well, Swift could be back scanning the cosmos by September. Observations are currently on hold to preserve the telescope's orbit for as long as possible.

Nasa's Hubble Space Telescope could be a candidate for a similar salvage operation in a few years. It is also losing altitude because of increased atmospheric drag caused by the Sun's outbursts.

The 1.6-tonne (1.4-metric-tonne) Swift is currently orbiting 224 miles (360 km) above Earth. Katalyst aims to raise the telescope's altitude by 150 miles (240 km), back to where it began. Link's thrusters will fire to boost Swift gradually, avoiding heavy jolts.

Katalyst assembled the mission in just nine months. Nasa insisted on an accelerated timeline because the telescope will be too low to recover by the autumn. Without an orbital boost, it is expected to re-enter Earth's atmosphere in October.

Bad weather and technical issues caused a series of last-minute launch delays.

"This is a high-risk, high-reward mission," Katalyst Space Chief Executive Officer Ghonhee Lee said ahead of liftoff. "The biggest danger was always that we don't launch anything, and we let Swift burn up in the atmosphere. So we were always trying to avoid that risk, and our team has done that."