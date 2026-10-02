RTX recieves $24.4 billion US Navy missile deal to boost SM-6 output

By Kiel Porter

RTX Corp. received a deal worth as much as $24.4 billion to accelerate production of a key anti-air and anti-surface missile for the US Navy.

The five-year contract, with an additional optional two years, aims to boost supplies of the Standard Missile-6, commonly referred to as the SM-6, the Navy said in a statement Thursday. It’s the second major deal RTX has received from the Defence Department this week, following a $20.7 billion agreement to double production of air-to-air missiles.

RTX’s shares rose less than 1% in after-hours trading in New York.

President Donald Trump has pushed major defence contractors to expand weapons production capacity as military planners work to replenish stockpiles drawn down by the war with Iran.

The award builds on five framework agreements that RTX reached with the department in February aimed at increasing production capacity and speeding deliveries of key weapons. The SM-6 is the only missile in the US arsenal designed to intercept aircraft and high-altitude ballistic missiles as well as ships. It’s the top weapon for Aegis cruisers and destroyers.

The Pentagon has reached several framework agreements other defence firms including Lockheed Martin Corp. to help increase weapons output. Defence contractors historically have been reticent to invest in major capacity expansions without firm financial commitments from the military to purchase weapons over time.

The framework agreements aim to overcome those bottlenecks.

In August, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed announced two deals to expand production capacity of key components in a bid to help boost output of interceptor missiles by three to four times.