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Home / World News / RTX recieves $24.4 billion US Navy missile deal to boost SM-6 output

RTX recieves $24.4 billion US Navy missile deal to boost SM-6 output

RTX secured a five-year US Navy contract to accelerate production of SM-6 missiles as Washington seeks to replenish weapons stockpiles amid Iran war

RTX Corporation

RTX’s shares rose less than 1% in after-hours trading in New York | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

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By Kiel Porter
 
RTX Corp. received a deal worth as much as $24.4 billion to accelerate production of a key anti-air and anti-surface missile for the US Navy. 
 
The five-year contract, with an additional optional two years, aims to boost supplies of the Standard Missile-6, commonly referred to as the SM-6, the Navy said in a statement Thursday. It’s the second major deal RTX has received from the Defence Department this week, following a $20.7 billion agreement to double production of air-to-air missiles.
 
RTX’s shares rose less than 1% in after-hours trading in New York.
 
President Donald Trump has pushed major defence contractors to expand weapons production capacity as military planners work to replenish stockpiles drawn down by the war with Iran.
 

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The award builds on five framework agreements that RTX reached with the department in February aimed at increasing production capacity and speeding deliveries of key weapons. The SM-6 is the only missile in the US arsenal designed to intercept aircraft and high-altitude ballistic missiles as well as ships. It’s the top weapon for Aegis cruisers and destroyers.
 
The Pentagon has reached several framework agreements other defence firms including Lockheed Martin Corp. to help increase weapons output. Defence contractors historically have been reticent to invest in major capacity expansions without firm financial commitments from the military to purchase weapons over time. 
 
The framework agreements aim to overcome those bottlenecks.
 
In August, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed announced two deals to expand production capacity of key components in a bid to help boost output of interceptor missiles by three to four times. 

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Topics : US Navy US defence Pentagon US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict

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First Published: Oct 02 2026 | 9:52 AM IST