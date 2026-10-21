US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is all set to visit Reliance Industries’ Jamnagar refinery in Gujarat on Wednesday and meet chairman Mukesh Ambani, with energy cooperation and investment among the key issues on the agenda. Rubio, 55, is in India on a three-day official tour.

On the first day of his visit, Rubio met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai, where the two sides discussed trade, energy, technology, defence and people-to-people ties. Rubio said the proposed India-US trade agreement was close to finalisation, with a few issues remaining.

Rubio’s meeting with Ambani comes as India and the US seek to strengthen economic and energy ties despite differences over trade tariffs, Russian oil purchases and immigration policies, with Washington pushing for greater purchases of American energy and technology by Indian companies.

Here’s what’s likely to be on agenda for Rubio-Ambani meet today:

Energy security and diversifying oil supplies

Energy cooperation is expected to be a key focus of Rubio’s engagement with Reliance. On Tuesday, Rubio said in Mumbai that India has the capacity to process Venezuelan crude and that some Indian companies already held oil concessions in the South American country. Describing India as a “refining superpower”, he said the proposed discussions with Reliance would cover opportunities to increase refining and oil production.

Notably, the US has long been urging India to diversify its energy sources, while New Delhi has continued to buy Russian crude despite pressure from Washington.

India’s dependence on Russian oil has been a source of friction between the two countries. Russian crude accounted for about 40 per cent of India’s oil imports this year, with supplies reaching nearly 2 million barrels per day, according to Bloomberg.

Rubio said India had made progress in diversifying its energy portfolio and that the US could supply some of its energy requirements.

ALSO READ: Rubio meets Jaishankar in Mumbai, pushes for early India-US trade deal “India has expressed repeatedly its desire to diversify its energy portfolio, which is a smart thing to do. It’s not easy to do that from one day to the next,” he said.

Will Reliance refine more Venezuelan crude?

One specific issue Rubio has raised is the possibility of Reliance processing more crude oil from Venezuela. The US is looking to bring additional Venezuelan supplies to global markets amid disruptions linked to the conflict involving Iran.

Reliance’s Jamnagar complex, the world’s largest refining complex, has the capacity to process heavy crude. “They also, by the way, have pre-existing oil concessions in Venezuela that can produce more themselves,” Rubio said.

Rubio said the US delegation would discuss the potential for greater Venezuelan oil production and refining with Reliance. However, no agreement to expand such processing has been announced as of now.

He also acknowledged that Venezuelan supplies alone could not fill all potential gaps in global oil markets, although they could help in the short term.

Reliance’s US investment and wider commercial ties

Reliance’s business interests in the US provide another area of potential discussion during Wednesday’s meeting. The company has partnered on a new refinery project in Brownsville, Texas, according to Bloomberg.

The proposed facility adds a commercial dimension to the relationship between Reliance and the US, alongside the immediate question of energy supplies. Rubio’s visit is also part of a broader engagement with Indian business leaders, including representatives of the Adani Group and Tata Sons.

The US has been seeking greater commercial investment and stronger economic ties with India.

India-US trade deal and strained bilateral ties

Rubio’s visit comes as New Delhi and Washington work towards finalising a bilateral trade agreement after more than a year of negotiations.

The proposed pact is intended to address tariff differences, non-tariff barriers and market access. India is seeking competitive tariff terms for its exports to the US, while Washington has raised concerns about duties on American goods entering the Indian market.

Speaking in Mumbai, Rubio said the two countries were close to an agreement, with a small number of issues left to resolve. He expressed hope that the deal would be finalised shortly.