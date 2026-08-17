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Home / World News / Russia carries out wave of airstrikes on Ukraine, kills two at steel plant

Russia carries out wave of airstrikes on Ukraine, kills two at steel plant

Romania, which borders Ukraine, said an F-18 fighter on a Nato air policing mission had shot down a drone that breached its airspace during the latest attacks

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AP
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 12:06 AM IST

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Russia carried out a wave of airstrikes on Ukraine overnight, killing two people at a steel plant, and Kyiv launched a heavy drone attack on the Moscow region that killed one person and set ablaze a warehouse used by Russia’s leading e-commerce retailer.
 
Romania, which borders Ukraine, said an F-18 fighter on a Nato air policing mission had shot down a drone that breached its airspace during the latest attacks. It did not specify the origin of the drone, which entered from Moldova, but a Nato spokesperson said it appeared to be Russian.
 
In the latest attacks since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian forces struck Ukraine’s biggest steel plant overnight in the industrial city of Kryvyi Rih. At least two people were killed and 14 injured, Ukrainian officials said. A Russian missile strike on Kyiv early on Sunday. The city’s military administration said three people were injured. Tymur Tkachenko, the Kyiv region’s governor, said three others, including a child, were injured in drone attacks across the region.
 

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 12:06 AM IST