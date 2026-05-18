Monday, May 18, 2026 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russia expands LNG dark fleet with four tankers to ramp up Arctic exports

Russia expands LNG dark fleet with four tankers to ramp up Arctic exports

The developments mean that there are now at least 20 tankers being used to ferry LNG from sanctioned Russian projects

Refiners find it difficult and logistically complex to get adequate fuel, especially LNG & LPG, from sources other than West Asia even if they pay high premiums

The four vessels display hallmarks of dark fleet vessels

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 10:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Stephen Stapczynski
 
Four liquefied natural gas tankers that until recently serviced Oman’s export plant are beginning to load fuel from a US-sanctioned Russian project, the latest sign of Moscow’s efforts to boost shipments and skirt Western restrictions. 
The Kosmos docked over the weekend alongside the blacklisted Saam floating storage unit near Murmansk in western Russia before later departing with a deeper draft, a sign that it had taken on a cargo, according to ship-tracking data. Three other former Omani vessels — Merkuriy, Orion and Luch — have also picked up from Saam or are positioning to dock there, ship data shows.
 
 
Saam stores fuel produced by the US-sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 plant, which is only accessible to vessels with ice-breaking capability for most of the year. Shipping is the key bottleneck for Russia’s fuel trapped in its northern region, and the extra tankers could allow the nation to expand its exports. 
 
Kosmos earlier this year switched to the Russian flag, changed its name and shifted ownership to a little-known company. Merkuriy picked up fuel from Saam earlier this month, and is currently in the Atlantic likely heading to Asia, Orion is heading to the project, while Luch is also nearby, ship data shows.

Also Read

Russian Oil

India's Russian oil supply likely to be hit if US waiver not extendedpremium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the exchange of Memorandums of Understanding between India and the UAE, in Abu Dhabi. (PMO via PTI Photo)

Modi's UAE visit secures $5 bn investments, key energy and defence pacts

Two more India-bound LPG tankers exit Gulf via Hormuz

UAE condemns 'terrorist' attack on Indian-flagged vessel off Oman coast

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Best of BS Opinion: Time to treat gold as a structural factor in economy

ship, vessel, tanker, Hormuz

Indian-flagged merchant ship attacked off Oman coast, all crew members safe

 
The developments mean that there are now at least 20 tankers being used to ferry LNG from sanctioned Russian projects, according to Bloomberg analysis of tracking data. One of those was attacked in March, and is out of service.
 
That comes as Moscow tries to capitalise on high LNG demand across Asia as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz chokes off a fifth of global supply and sends fuel prices higher.
 
The four vessels display hallmarks of dark fleet vessels: they’re older than typical LNG carriers still in service and had recently been transferred to companies not well known in the industry.
 
The Kosmos changed ownership to Hong Kong-based Mighty Ocean Shipping Ltd. in February, the Luch to Russia-based Abakan LLC in April, and the Orion and Merkuriy to Celtic Maritime & Trading SA in February, according to Equasis. The four ships were previously owned or managed by Oman Ship Management Co.
 
Mighty Ocean didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, while contact information for Celtic Maritime & Trading and Abakan weren’t promptly available.

More From This Section

QatarEnergy's liquefied natural gas (LNG) production facilities, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar

Iran war cripples Qatar's gas-powered economy as Hormuz crisis deepens

china Flag, China

China's April growth slows as factory output, retail sales miss forecasts

standard chartered

Standard Chartered appoints Manus Costello as new Chief Financial Officer

us china, us-china, us flag, china flag

China to buy $17 bn worth of US agricultural products annually: White House

White House

White House fact sheet on Trump's China visit cites Iran deal, omits Taiwan

Topics : Russia Oil production LNG export LNG Oman

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2026 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi CNG Price HikeGold Duty RiseTrump Iran WarningDividend Stocks TodayIndia Sweden Bilateral TiesCipla Share PriceIPL 2026 Points Table