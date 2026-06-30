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Home / World News / Russia may allow lower quality fuel output, imports to tackle supply crisis

Russia may allow lower quality fuel output, imports to tackle supply crisis

Russia is considering temporarily permitting Euro-2 fuel standards, which were phased out more than a decade ago due to environmental concerns

Ukraine, Russia, St Petersburg, Drone Strike, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The move comes as Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure disrupt refining operations and drive up fuel prices | REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

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Russia may allow companies to temporarily produce gasoline and diesel with lower quality and allow lower quality imports, Kommersant daily newspaper said on Monday, as the country tries to ease the fuel crisis amid Ukraine's attacks on its refineries.
 
The newspaper, citing a draft governmental document, said Russia may allow production of gasoline and diesel of the Euro-2 standard with higher sulphur content and which has been banned since 2013, for a year until July 2027, as well as allowing the imports.
 
Ukraine has intensified strikes on Russian energy infrastructure in the fifth year of the war, triggering widespread fuel shortages and price spikes as Kyiv tries to push Moscow to the negotiation table.
 
 
President Vladimir Putin acknowledged on Sunday at a meeting with government ministers and other officials that Ukrainian drone strikes had triggered fuel shortages in some regions, but said Russia was dealing with them. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

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Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Oil production Russia

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

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