Russia receives Indian gasoline shipment amid domestic fuel shortages

At least one cargo of gasoline from India has entered Russia's domestic market as Moscow seeks to ease fuel shortages caused by Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries, three industry sources told Reuters and LSEG shipping data showed.

Russia has introduced a range of measures to support the domestic fuel market after repeated Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries triggered shortages and price spikes. The measures include rail imports of gasoline from Belarus and Kazakhstan and a ban on fuel exports.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in July that Russia would begin importing oil products to help stabilise the domestic market.

An Oman-flagged tanker loaded about 68,000 metric tons of gasoline at the Port Said anchorage in a ship-to-ship transfer from the tanker Agni, which had been loaded at India's Vadinar port, the sources said.

The tanker discharged the cargo at Russia's Arctic port of Vitino in early August, shipping data showed.

The gasoline is being transshipped at the port for delivery to domestic buyers by rail, and shipments have already begun, the sources added.

Traders have sold Russia gasoline produced by Indian refiner Nayara Energy, industry sources previously told Reuters.

According to LSEG data, at least two more gasoline cargoes from India are expected to arrive at Russian ports within the next two weeks.

Reuters reported last week that Russia had begun seaborne imports of diesel from Asia into its Far East ports.