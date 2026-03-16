Monday, March 16, 2026 | 05:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russia's seaborne grain exports up 32.9% in February, shows data

Russia's seaborne grain exports up 32.9% in February, shows data

Black Sea shipments drive surge in Russia's seaborne grain exports in February despite slower season-to-date volumes

Black Sea grain deal

Shipments via the Black Sea terminals, the main route for Russian grain exports, increased by 35.7% to 2.7 million tons in February | Representative Picture

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia's seaborne grain exports rose 32.9% year-on-year to 3.2 million metric tons in February, according to shipping data from industry sources released on Monday. 
Total seaborne exports have reached 36.1 million tons so far this season, beginning on July 1 each year, 5.1% down year-on-year, according to the data. 
Seaborne exports account for about 90% of Russia's total grain exports. 
Shipments via the Black Sea terminals, the main route for Russian grain exports, increased by 35.7% to 2.7 million tons in February. 
Exports via Caspian Sea terminals, which supply Russian grain mainly to Iran, increased by 32.8% to 0.2 million tons.
 
Far East terminals turnover increased by 62.9% to 0.1 million tons in February and shipments via Baltic Sea fell by 19.2% to 0.1 million tons.
 

More From This Section

Shell

Global LNG demand likely to rise at least 54% by 2040, says Shell

Abbas Araghchi

Iran's Araghchi says any end to US-Israeli war must be definitive

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Project 17A frigates, stealth frigate Udaygiri, Indian Navy warship delivery, indigenous warship India, Indian defence manufacturing, P-17A class ships, stealth warship India, blue water navy India, Indian naval power proje

EU considers redirecting Red Sea naval mission to protect Strait of Hormuz

Chabahar Port, Iran

US jets hit military sites near Iran's Chabahar free trade-industrial zone

warwar, iran

Iran hits Gulf neighbours, chokes oil shipping as energy crisis fears grow

Topics : Russia Global Trade grains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIDBI Bank Share PriceOscar 2026 Winners Full ListBihar Police SI Result OutGold and Silver Rate todaySamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra ReviewInstagram end to end EncryptionWest Asia War Day 16 UpdatesLPG Crisis