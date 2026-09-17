Thursday, September 17, 2026 | 04:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russia says new US sanctions would make Ukraine peace deal harder

Russia says new US sanctions would make Ukraine peace deal harder

Moscow called the sanctions package an "unfriendly" move after the US House passed legislation aimed at increasing economic pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine

oil, russia

The US sanctions bill targets ‌Russia's ⁠energy and defence industries, as well as its "shadow fleet" ​of tankers that evade existing sanctions

Reuters MOSCOW
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 4:02 PM IST
The ​Kremlin said on Thursday that further US sanctions against Russia would make ??it harder to reach a peace deal in Ukraine. 
On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives passed a sweeping sanctions package intended ‌to increase economic pressure on Russia ​over its war in ​Ukraine, sending the bill to President Donald Trump to ​sign into law. 
"We are, of course, monitoring the progress of this document. It falls under the category of unfriendly actions, and of course the imposition of any additional sanctions ​by the US would certainly complicate efforts to find a ‌peace settlement in Ukraine," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told ​reporters. 
 
US-mediated efforts to end the 4-1/2-year Ukraine war have been stalled for months, but President Donald Trump sent two envoys to Moscow ‌and Kyiv earlier this ​month in an effort ‌to get the process moving again. 
The US sanctions bill targets ‌Russia's ??energy and defence industries, as well as its "shadow fleet" ​of tankers that evade existing sanctions, in order to deprive Moscow of revenues to finance the war ​with Ukraine. 

Also Read

How India's Russian Oil Imports Changed After the Ukraine War

India's Russian oil imports: From war-era discounts to Trump-era shifts

us tariffs

India vows to protect energy security, warns US tariffs could hit ties

import, export, tariff, trump tariffs

US bill empowers Trump to target India with 100% tariff over Russian energy

US Senate, US Capitol

US House passes Russia sanctions bill; 100% tariff threat looms over India

FBI

FBI thwarts Russian plot to kill a prominent dissident in Washington

It also authorises Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100% on China, India ‌and other countries to reduce their dependence on Russian oil ‌and gas. 
India has warned Washington that new measures to levy tariffs over the purchase of Russian oil could impact bilateral ties. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

PAK-CHINA

Pakistan, China activate boundary joint commission in Islamabad for talks

donald trump, trump

'Hostile act': Trump warns EU with tariffs over Canada's associate status

Donald Trump,Trump

'Hopefully we are towards end' of Iran war, says Trump as conflict drags on

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament

Is Canada joining the EU? The story behind its 'associate member' plan

Huawei

Huawei set to unveil new AI chips as it challenges Nvidia in China

Topics : US Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Oil production

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to BuyStocks to WatchEPFO Ceiling HikeNPO Open TodayMPs on UPI FeeUPI MDR on shopUPI charges explainedPranav Constructions Share

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 4:02 PM IST