The ​Kremlin said on Thursday that further US sanctions against Russia would make ??it harder to reach a peace deal in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives passed a sweeping sanctions package intended ‌to increase economic pressure on Russia ​over its war in ​Ukraine, sending the bill to President Donald Trump to ​sign into law.

"We are, of course, monitoring the progress of this document. It falls under the category of unfriendly actions, and of course the imposition of any additional sanctions ​by the US would certainly complicate efforts to find a ‌peace settlement in Ukraine," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told ​reporters.

US-mediated efforts to end the 4-1/2-year Ukraine war have been stalled for months, but President Donald Trump sent two envoys to Moscow ‌and Kyiv earlier this ​month in an effort ‌to get the process moving again.

The US sanctions bill targets ‌Russia's ??energy and defence industries, as well as its "shadow fleet" ​of tankers that evade existing sanctions, in order to deprive Moscow of revenues to finance the war ​with Ukraine.

It also authorises Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100% on China, India ‌and other countries to reduce their dependence on Russian oil ‌and gas.