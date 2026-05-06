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Home / World News / Russia snubs Ukraine's unilateral ceasefire, fires dozens of drones

Russia snubs Ukraine's unilateral ceasefire, fires dozens of drones

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Ukraine hadn't abided by its own ceasefire, saying that air defenses shot down 53 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions

russia, ukraine, drone attack, airstrike

Russian forces launched 108 drones and three missiles overnight, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said (File Photo: PTI)

AP Kyiv
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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Russia fired dozens of drones at Ukraine in nighttime attacks, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday, disregarding a unilateral ceasefire announced by Kyiv that began at midnight.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Ukraine hadn't abided by its own ceasefire, saying that air defenses shot down 53 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, the illegally annexed Crimean peninsula and the Black Sea between Tuesday evening and dawn Wednesday.

There had been no official sign from Moscow that it would heed Kyiv's ceasefire, and there was little hope for a pause in hostilities as the war stretches into its fifth year following Russia's all-out invasion of its neighbor. US-led diplomatic efforts to stop the war over the past year have come to nothing.

 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had announced the move after Russia said it would hold its own unilateral ceasefire over two days later this week while it marks the 81st anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. The Ukrainian leader said any breach of the ceasefire would trigger a military response.

Russian forces launched 108 drones and three missiles overnight, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said, with attacks continuing throughout the night and into Wednesday morning.

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"Moscow once again ignored a realistic and fair call to end hostilities, supported by other states and international organisations," Sybiha said in a post on X.

On Tuesday, Russian drone and missile strikes on Ukraine killed at least 22 people and wounded more than 80 others, authorities said.

Moscow's proposal to stop fighting on Friday and Saturday follows a pattern of Russia declaring short unilateral ceasefires during the war timed to coincide with various holidays, most recently Orthodox Easter.

Those suspensions of combat don't produce any tangible results amid deep mistrust between the warring sides.

Sybiha said Russia's actions exposed its calls for a separate ceasefire around May 9 as insincere. "Putin only cares about military parades, not human lives," he said.

The diplomat called for increased international pressure on Moscow, including new sanctions, diplomatic isolation, accountability measures for war crimes and expanded military and civilian support for Ukraine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Kiev Ukraine

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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