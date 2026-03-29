Russia took images of US bases in Gulf before Iranian attack: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday claimed that Russia captured satellite images of US air bases in the Gulf region, including Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, multiple times before an Iranian attack.

According to Zelenskyy, Russian satellites imaged the base on March 24 and 25, suggesting they were preparing for the attack.

He pointed out the hypocrisy of lifting sanctions when Russia is allegedly providing intelligence to Iran, which could be used for strikes on US, UK, and West Asiaern targets.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "When I travel outside of Ukraine, I get daily intelligence updates online. This morning, I was briefed that US military facilities in the West Asia and the Gulf region were photographed by Russian satellites in the interests of Iran. On March 24th, they imaged the US-UK joint military facility on Diego Garcia located in the Chagos Archipelago in the Indian Ocean. They also captured pictures of Kuwait International Airport and parts of the infrastructure of the Greater Burgan oil field. On March 25th, they took pictures of the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. The Shaybah oil and gas field in Saudi Arabia, Incirlik Air Base in Turkiye, and Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar were all imaged on March 26th."

The fact that Russian satellites are imaging key military facilities and oil fields in the region, without targeting Ukrainian facilities, raises questions about their motives. Zelenskyy's questioning the logic of easing sanctions when Russia is actively working against Western and regional interests.

"There are no Ukrainian facilities on this list. But who is helping whom when sanctions are lifted from an aggressor that earns daily revenue and provides intelligence for strikes against American, West Asiaern, UK, and U.S.-UK bases and so on? When surveillance is carried out over facilities in Ukraine, we always understand that they must be protected, since plans are in motion to destroy them - energy and water infrastructure, military facilities, and so on. Everyone knows that repeated reconnaissance indicates preparations for strikes. How can sanctions be eased if this is what the Russians are doing?" he added.

"There must be pressure on the aggressor. And lifting sanctions is certainly not pressure. It looks strange. Sanctions are being lifted, while the aggressor is providing intelligence to strike facilities, including those of the countries that are discussing or have already lifted sanctions."

Zelenskyy highlighted Ukraine's strengths in drone warfare and defence systems, emphasising a comprehensive package including drones, electronic warfare, and integrated defence systems. He's positioning Ukraine as a key partner for countries seeking robust defence solutions.

"We want to prepare drone deals for partners who are helping us, and be prepared for any challenges. A drone deal includes drones, electronic warfare systems, and, most significantly, the complete system of defense. We might not have enough "Patriots", but we do have a system capable of integrating any defensive lines or layers. And this is the most valuable asset Ukraine possesses today: the experience of our military. If we want Ukraine to be treated at a high level, it is more than only drones; it is our specialists and our military. The combination of experienced military personnel with private and public sectors in one system is exactly what we should offer as a long-term export model--so that the private sector, the state, and our military all benefit. Today, we have started such steps with three countries," he said.

Zelenskyy highlighted Ukraine's rise as a defence tech hub, leveraging its experience fighting Iranian drones.

"As a result of the war we are going through, and because our enemy is extensively using the Iranian "Shahed" drone technology, we have developed our own system. And today, we are sharing what we have developed with countries in the West Asia. Ukraine is highly regarded for this. We have shifted the geopolitical landscape. Everyone understands that Russia is sharing intelligence with Iran. And everyone understands that, in terms of expertise, no one today can help the way Ukraine can," he said.

Ukraine has developed its own drone tech, now sharing it with West Asia partners. It also offered expertise in weapons production, energy cooperation, and resource exchange.

Ukraine signed 10-year deals with Saudi Arabia and Qatar for co-production and energy security.

"We are discussing several areas to ensure mutually beneficial cooperation. The first area is weapons, production, exchange of experience, and the exchange of resources that may not be available in one country or another. The second track concerns long-term energy cooperation. We're talking about ten-year partnerships. We have already signed a relevant agreement with Saudi Arabia, and we have also signed a ten-year agreement with Qatar. Over these ten years, we will focus on co-production, building manufacturing facilities--production lines in Ukraine and in these countries. We will also address, for example, how to supply a country with diesel in the event of shortages and major global challenges. Yesterday, I reached an agreement on diesel supplies for at least one year. From there, it becomes a matter for our companies and the local companies," added Zelenskyy.

Meanwhile, earlier on March 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of Iran, held a telephonic conversation.

"On March 27, FM Sergey Lavrov Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of Iran, spoke over the phone. The Ministers exchanged views on the prospects for steering the conflict - triggered by the unprovoked US-Israeli aggression against Iran - toward a political & diplomatic settlement.