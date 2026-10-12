Russia violated energy ceasefire announced by Trump, says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that Russia has continued to strike Ukraine’s energy facilities even after United States (US) President Donald Trump said a day earlier that the warring countries had agreed on an energy ceasefire in the four-and-a-half-year-old war.

Speaking at the Warsaw Security Forum in Poland, Zelenskyy said Ukraine had learned through media reports that Trump had secured an energy ceasefire deal with Russia that would involve a mutual pause in strikes on energy sites. Zelenskyy said he would be willing to honour such an agreement if Moscow did the same.

“We support it, but I have not heard approval of this proposal from the Russian side,” Zelenskyy said.

Trump’s brief social media post on Sunday claiming the purported agreement offered few details but said that the energy ceasefire took effect immediately, adding: “Do not break it!” Yet Zelenskyy said Ukraine had been “horribly surprised” that following Trump’s “sudden but very important post,” Russia had struck numerous energy facilities, including a power plant in the north-eastern city of Kharkiv, as well as a gas production facility and a civilian gas station.

“It was clear that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin does not read Truth Social,” Zelenskyy said, referring to Trump’s social media platform.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin on Monday rejected a 60-day ceasefire idea proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to allow his country to hold presidential elections, saying it wanted an overall peace deal instead.

“Please tell Putin, give us two months, 60 days of total ceasefire, 60 days, and we will organise elections,” Zelenskyy told ABC’s This Week on Sunday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that Russia wanted a long-term peace deal rather than a temporary ceasefire.

“In the Kremlin, both President Putin and officials at other levels have repeatedly stated that we do not want a ceasefire,” said Peskov. “We want long-term peace and are prepared to do everything possible to achieve it.” Russia has long pressed Ukraine to hold elections and says that its failure to do so makes Zelenskyy an illegitimate leader.

EU sanctions nearly 1,600 Russian people, firms

The European Union (EU) imposed sanctions on Monday on almost 1,600 Russian people and companies linked to Russia’s arms industry, notably targeting those suspected of involvement in making parts for drones and missiles.

In the biggest single listing of sanctions since the Kremlin launched the war on Ukraine almost five years ago, the EU also targeted 77 people accused of organising, working on, or running in “sham elections” in occupied parts of Ukraine.

Announcing the sanctions, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that more than half of them “address the production chain for the ballistic missiles Russia uses to kill Ukrainian civilians every day.”

The EU said the companies are on a list established by the Russian government itself “that identifies them as belonging to the Russian military-industrial complex, and they are therefore entitled to receive subsidies.” The EU considers those officials running the companies to be “supporting Russia’s military and industrial complex.”

It said the sanctions are aimed at “mid-level suppliers that represent the core of the Russian military industry.” The components they provide include electronics, communication equipment, radar and navigation systems, satellite and missile systems, as well as explosives and ammunition.