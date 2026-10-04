Russia vows to intensify strikes, warns diplomats against Kyiv travel

By Greg Sullivan and Olesia Safronova

Russia said it would intensify attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure following a vow from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to double down on strikes against oil refineries, a day after Moscow’s foreign ministry warned that foreign diplomats in Kyiv were in “mortal danger.”

“The Russian armed forces will intensify strikes against military and military-industrial facilities, as well as related infrastructure in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine,” the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday on Telegram.

The ministry cited comments Zelenskyy made in an interview with Reuters published on Sunday, in which the Ukrainian president said his country had to respond to attacks on energy infrastructure by targeting Russian oil refiners, which “gives money to them for this war.”

The warning came the same day its forces struck the Pivnichnyi, or Northern, bridge across the Dnipro River in Kyiv for a second time, as well as other civilian infrastructure.

Zelenskyy announced the strike Sunday on the X platform, and said Russian forces also hit a pharmaceutical warehouse in Sumy in the country’s north and a communications facility in Dnipro. One person was killed and six injured in the attacks, he said.

Russia hit the same bridge, a key artery for the city’s residents, and a logistics center near the capital a day earlier and carried out another strike on Kyiv’s southern road-and-rail bridge last week. Russia said on Saturday that the bridge was being used to transport military equipment.

Separately, Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv on Sunday morning for talks with Zelenskyy, reiterating Germany’s backing for Ukraine and the dangers posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Hours before Merz’s arrival on an overnight train, Russia’s foreign ministry said it urged “foreign nationals, personnel of diplomatic missions, to refrain from remaining in or travelling to Ukraine.”

“Many embassies continue to operate in Kyiv, and foreign officials continue to travel to Ukraine on official visits,” the ministry said in a Telegram post. The “responsibility for any possible adverse consequences lies entirely with those who choose to disregard this warning,” it added.

Last month, the locomotive of a passenger train heading to Warsaw from Kyiv — the main means of travel in and out of Ukraine for foreign officials — was hit by a Russian drone near the Polish border. The strike marked the latest escalation by Russia as acts of sabotage, arson and drone incursions proliferate across the continent.

In recent weeks, Russia has intensified its campaign against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure. Kremlin forces have increasingly targeted residential areas, mail services, and internet and mobile phone providers, in addition to cargo vessels.

Moscow has aggressively attacked Ukrainian energy sites ahead of and during winter throughout the more than four-year war, as it seeks to depress morale and compel Kyiv to accept its terms to end the fighting.

The Defense Ministry in Moscow said recent attacks were “specifically in response to the actions” of leadership in Kyiv, citing strikes during Russia’s parliamentary elections last month as well as during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June. The ministry also said overnight attacks on the Belgorod region resulted in casualties as well as damage to apartment buildings and private homes.

Zelenskyy told the Financial Times last week that the increase in strikes on civilian targets had come after Putin instructed his military leaders to abandon the rules of war. Zelenskyy cited intelligence intercepted by Kyiv; Russia hasn’t commented on the claim.

“It is important that Ukraine is not left alone against this terror,” Zelenskyy said on Sunday. “Russia must be held accountable for this escalation.”